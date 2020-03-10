SIOUX FALLS — They say that offense sells tickets, while defense wins championships.
And if the Viborg-Hurley Cougars are looking to win the Class B boys’ basketball State Championship, they showed a hint of that elite-caliber defense needed for a title in their 63-40 SoDak 16 victory over the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks on Tuesday night at the Sioux Falls Pentagon.
The Class B No.2 Cougars held the three-point minded Elks to just three makes from behind the arc, all in the first quarter. However, early on, it didn’t seem as if the Cougars defense was going to key to any state tournament qualification.
The Elks got out to a quick 15-6 lead, backed by those early three-pointers and an electric Elkton-Lake Benton crowd.
Eli Boomgarden and the Cougars were able to quiet that crowd down, however, with a 9-2 run to end the first quarter. Viborg-Hurley then began to pour on the scoring, extending that first quarter run with a 7-0 run to start the second quarter and outscore the Elks by 10 at halftime.
“We really just buckled down defensively,” Cougars Head Coach Galen Schoenefeld said. “They came out and hit us really hard with the three-pointers in that first quarter and then we just stayed with concepts we wanted to and the kids just did a really good job defensively.”
The Cougars defense then turned it on in the third quarter, jumping out to a 22-point lead while holding the Elks to just seven third quarter points before finishing off the victory with a dominant fourth quarter.
In the 23-point victory for the Cougars, Eli Boomgarden finished with 15 points and eight rebounds while making just as many three-pointers (3) as the entire Elks roster. Grant Mikkelsen also finished with 13 for Viborg-Hurley while Gradee Sherman scored 10 points to go along with eight rebounds while anchoring the Cougars defense. As for the Elks, who finished with a 16-7 record, Matthew Nibbe nearly finished with a double-double, scoring nine points while grabbing 10 rebounds.
Now the Cougars, 19-3, will prepare for the Class B State Tournament in Aberdeen, a traditionally difficult tournament. And Coach Schoenefeld couldn’t be more excited about going back to State.
“It’s awesome, every year is special and this is a special group,” he said. “Class B is a great atmosphere and SoDak 16 has only made it better.”
Last year, the Cougars finished in fourth place, falling to DeSmet in the semifinals. But now the Cougars enter with good experience, and if they can continue the defense they showed tonight, a state championship could be on the horizon.
The Class B State Tournament will run March 19-21 in Aberdeen.
