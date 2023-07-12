Augusto Vinueza has been named the next head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Mount Marty University, the institution announced today (Wednesday).
Vinueza, a native of Ecuador, has coached tennis for over six years. During his time at the Suarez tennis academy, he coached several athletes now competing at the collegiate level. He spent two summers as the head tennis pro at the Tyler Place resort in Vermont, working with adults and children of differing levels. He also worked at Camp Takajo in Maine for three seasons, assisting with the senior tennis program, and coached multiple 12-under, 14-under and 16-under players in tournaments in Maine.
“I want to welcome new Head Coach Augusto Vinueza to Mount Marty,” said Andy Bernatow, MMU athletic director. “I am excited for him to lead the program. His ambition to lead a quality program is evident in the goals and plans that he has indicated in the hiring process. We should have many great days in front of us.
Vinueza played collegiately at Bethany College in West Virginia, one of the top NAIA programs in the country. He graduated from Lewis Clark State College in 2020 with degrees in business administration and sports management. He earned his master’s degree in sports marketing and law from ESNECA Institute of Lleida, Spain, in 2021.
Vinueza inherits a MMU men’s program that earned its first-ever Great Plains Athletic Conference victory and first-ever GPAC Post-Season Tournament berth in the 2022-23 season. The Lancers won a program-best three matches, one more than it had in the previous six seasons of existence.
The Lancer women’s program (0-11, 0-7 GPAC) was winless in 2022-23 due to playing with less than six players.
