Augusto Vinueza has been named the next head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Mount Marty University, the institution announced today (Wednesday).

Vinueza, a native of Ecuador, has coached tennis for over six years. During his time at the Suarez tennis academy, he coached several athletes now competing at the collegiate level. He spent two summers as the head tennis pro at the Tyler Place resort in Vermont, working with adults and children of differing levels. He also worked at Camp Takajo in Maine for three seasons, assisting with the senior tennis program, and coached multiple 12-under, 14-under and 16-under players in tournaments in Maine.

