VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s soccer head coach Michael Thomas is placed to announce the signing of Ivey Winckler to a National Letter of Intent.
Winckler joins Brooklyn Bordson, Natalie Cunningham, Rylee Haldeman, Cora Schurman and Mady Za in the 2022 signing class.
A native of Dakota Dunes, Winckler has been a team captain for Dakota Valley High School between the pipes for the past five years. She helped the Panthers finish as the South Dakota Class A runner-up for three-straight years from 2018-20. During her senior season in goal, Winckler tallied 129 saves with a .908 save percentage. A member of the National Honor Society, Winckler plans to major in computer science at South Dakota.
