LINCOLN, Neb. — The Mount Marty men scored one top-10 finish and one finalist on the opening day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, Friday in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Donovan Breckenridge finished ninth in the 400, clocking a 49.16.
Marcus Jnofinn advanced to the finals of the men’s 60-meter dash, clocking a 6.84. The finals field also includes four NCAA Division I and three junior college athletes.
The meet continues today (Saturday).
Concordia Classic
SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty scored a number of top-10 finishes in the Concordia Classic track and field meet, held Friday in Seward, Nebraska.
With several of the Lancers’ top athletes competing in Lincoln, MMU was led by a pair of fourth place finishes on each side.
Andrea Sucha (Verdigre, Nebraska) led the Lancer women with a fourth place finish in the high jump (5-0 1/2). The foursome of Jacey Cihak, Emily Van Hoorn, Josey Wahlstrom and Taylor Hinojosa earned a fourth place finish in the 1600 relay (4:17.78).
Aniya Teppo placed fifth in the 200 (26.60) and just missed the finals of the 60, clocking an 8.10 to place ninth. Lexa Burtzlaff finished seventh in the triple jump (34-10 1/2). Gracie Rippen tied for ninth in the pole vault (11-0 3/4).
Caden Ideker led the Lancer men with a pair of top-eight finishes, fourth in the mile (4:35.09) and seventh in the 1,000 (2:46.03). Cristobal Gonzalez was fourth in the 5,000 (15:57.66), with Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska) seventh in 16:33.33 and Carson Means ninth (16:57.84).
Ethan Burnett (21-11) and Deontae Howard (21-5 1/2) finished seventh and ninth in the long jump. Jacob Kueny was 10th in the 800 (2:03.92). Mason Schleis was 10th in the pole vault (13-7 1/4).
Mount Marty returns home for the final time of the indoor season on Feb. 11.
In the men’s pole vault, former Creighton High School standout Alex Homan, competing for Nebraska-Kearney, won the pole vault with a mark of 16-0 3/4. Concordia’s Mayson Ostermeyer, a Crofton, Nebraska grad, was ninth (14-1 1/4).
In the women’s 5,000, Wayne State’s Brooke Solomon, a Yankton grad, was fourth in 20:14.58. In the men’s shot put, Wayne State’s Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson; 49-5 1/2) and Jake Peitz (Hartington; 47-1 1/2) finished fifth and ninth.
