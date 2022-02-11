First time with the ball.
Three-pointer.
Then another. Then another.
It was that kind of a quick start that propelled the Yankton boys’ basketball team — which hadn’t played a home game in nearly a month — to a 59-46 victory over Rapid City Stevens on Friday night at the YHS gym.
And that was precisely the start the Bucks (8-7) envisioned.
“We wanted to get out and run on them, and we wanted to bring the intensity,” said junior point guard Rugby Ryken, who scored nine points.
“That’s a big emphasis for us.”
What particularly?
“Coach harps on it all the time, for us to bring the energy right away,” Ryken added.
The start to the game wasn’t entirely one-sided for Yankton, which led 14-12 after one quarter but then pushed the margin out to 32-22 at halftime.
“You want to come ready to play consistently,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “Tonight we did a really nice job.”
It also helped that the Bucks were playing at home for the first time since Jan. 18 and the players fed off the energy in the building, the coach added.
Yankton unveiled a full-court defense late in the second quarter and it sparked an 11-4 run going into halftime — the Bucks then used the same pressure to record a handful of steals in the backcourt that led to baskets the other way in the third quarter.
“We talked all week about putting defensive ball pressure on them,” Haynes said. “We put on the press before halftime, got some turnovers, so we kept it on.”
Senior Jaden Kral led Yankton with 11 points, while junior Cody Oswald added 10 points, and Rugby and junior Drew Ryken both scored nine points. Junior Mac Ryken chipped in with seven points and senior Colton Potts added six off the bench.
In other words, everyone got involved.
“When we can all score like that, it’s tough to guard,” Rugby Ryken said.
Rapid City Stevens (8-7) got 12 points from senior Nate Kindred, and eight apiece from seniors Charles Christensen and Ben Goldy.
Yankton will host Rapid City Central today (Saturday) at 2 p.m.
In sub-varsity action Friday night between Yankton and Stevens, the Bucks won the JV game 56-42 behind 21 points from Drew Ryken and 15 points from Isaiah Schelhaas.
Stevens won the sophomore game 63-44, and the Bucks got 16 points from Landon Potts and nine points from Matthew Sheldon.
In freshman action, Stevens won the ‘A’ game 46-39, and Yankton got 10 points from Carson Ness. The Bucks won the ‘B’ game 47-34 behind Cohen Zahrbock’s 20 points.
