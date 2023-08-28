The top teams in Class 11AA remained unchanged, while the top team in all three nine-man classes changed in this week’s South Dakota Media football poll, announced Monday.
Pierre (1-0) drew 23 of 24 first place votes to retain the top spot in Class 11AA, with second-ranked Tea Area (1-0) getting the other.
Yankton, 1-0, opened the season with a 42-0 victory over Mitchell. The Bucks host fifth-ranked Spearfish this week.
Next week’s poll will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the Labor Day holiday. Here is a look at the other classes:
— Parkston (2-0) moved into the top spot in Class 9AA, claiming 13 first place votes. Second-ranked Hamlin (2-0) drew nine first place votes, with third-ranked Howard (1-1) getting the other two. Bon Homme (0-1) and Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy (2-0) also drew votes.
— Sioux Falls Lincoln (1-0) drew 20 first place votes to retain the top spot in Class 11AAA. Defending champion Sioux Falls Jefferson (1-0) got the other three top picks, ranking second.
— Dell Rapids (1-0) drew 23 first place votes to retain the top spot in Class 11A, with third-ranked Canton (1-0) getting the other. Dakota Valley (1-0) moved up to fourth in the poll.
— Winner (2-0) drew 19 first place votes to retain the top spot in Class 11B, with defending champion Elk Point-Jefferson (5-0) getting the other five to rank second.
— Wolsey-Wessington (2-0) moved into the top spot in Class 9A, drawing 14 first place votes. Warner (1-0) claimed eight first place votes to remain in second. Canistota (2-0) drew the other two top picks, ranking third.
— Faulkton Area (2-0) was a unanimous top pick in Class 9B. Avon (2-0) was third.
The South Dakota Football Coaches Association also announced its poll Monday, with the same top team as the media in six of seven classes. In 9A, the coaches took Warner over Canistota and Wolsey-Wessington.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 28 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Next week’s poll will come out on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the Labor Day holiday.
Class 11AAA
1. Lincoln (20) 1-0 114 1
2. Jefferson (4) 1-0 97 4
3. O’Gorman 1-0 65 5
4. Harrisburg 0-1 54 2
5. Brandon Valley 0-1 30 3
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 1-0 119 1
2. Tea Area (1) 1-0 86 2
3. Yankton 1-0 81 3
4. Watertown 1-0 48 RV
5. Spearfish 1-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 6, Huron 3, Sturgis 3, Brookings 2.
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (23) 1-0 119 1
2. West Central 1-0 88 2
3. Canton (1) 1-0 75 4
4. Dakota Valley 1-0 47 5
5. Sioux Falls Christian 0-1 20 3
Receiving votes: Lennox 10, Madison 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (19) 2-0 115 1
2. Elk Point-Jefferson (5) 2-0 99 2
3. Sioux Valley 2-0 70 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-0 42 4
5. Hot Springs 2-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 7, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Tri-Valley 1.
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (13) 2-0 102 3
2. Hamlin (9) 2-0 94 4
3. Howard (2) 1-1 64 1
4. Elkton-Lake Benton 2-0 47 RV
5. Wall 1-1 43 2
Receiving votes: Stanley County 5, Bon Homme 4, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 1.
Class 9A
1. Wolsey-Wessington (14) 2-0 109 3
2. Warner (8) 1-0 95 2
3. Canistota (2) 2-0 78 4
4. Gregory 0-1 43 1
5. Harding County/Bison 2-0 20 5
Receiving votes: Philip 9, Castlewood 3, Chester Area 3.
Class 9B
1. Faulkton Area (24) 2-0 120 4
2. De Smet 1-1 67 2
3. Avon 2-0 64 RV
4. Hitchcock-Tulare 1-1 46 1
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 32 3
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 12, Potter County 12, Corsica-Stickney 4, Arlington 3.
SDFBCA COACHES POLL
Class 11AAA
1. SF Lincoln (19) 128
2. SF Jefferson (9) 105
3. O’Gorman (1) 85
4. Brandon Valley 50
5. Harrisburg 48
RV: SF Washington 15
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (27) 138
2. Tea Area 91
3. Yankton (1) 85
4. Watertown 59
5. Huron 16
RV: Aberdeen Central 11, Brookings 8, Spearfish 7
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (28) 148
2. Canton (1) 104
3. West Central (1) 83
4. Dakota Valley 47
5. Lennox 24
RV: SF Christian 22, Madison 9
Class 11B
1. Winner (19) 127
2. Elk Point-Jefferson (7) 93
3. Sioux Valley (2) 68
4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44
5. Hot Springs 32
RV: Tri Valley 19, WWSSC 10
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (18) 107 2-0
2. Hamlin (9) 117 2-0
3. Howard (1) 70 1-1
4. Elkton-Lake Benton (4) 54 2-0
5. Wall (3) 45 1-1
RV: Hanson (1), Stanley County, Viborg-Hurley
Class 9A
1. Warner (10) 108 2-0
2. Canistota (11) 106 2-0
3. Wolsey-Wessington (4) 92
4. Gregory (1) 53 0-1
5. Philip (3) 47 1-0
RV: Alcester-Hudson (1), Harding Co/Bison, Lyman
Class 9B
1. Faulkton Area (22) 134 2-0
2. De Smet (1) 83 1-1
3. Avon (2) 70 2-0
4. Hitchcock-Tulare (5) 64 1-1
5. Herreid/Selby Area 31 1-1
RV: Potter County, Corsica-Stickney (1), Dell Rapids St. Mary
