Bucks Remain Third In 11AA Poll
Buy Now

Yankton's Lucas Kampshoff, 11, is congratulated after his first quarter touchdown during the Bucks' Eastern South Dakota Conference football game against Mitchell, Friday at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field. Yankton remained third in both the media and coaches polls for Class 11AA, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The top teams in Class 11AA remained unchanged, while the top team in all three nine-man classes changed in this week’s South Dakota Media football poll, announced Monday.

Pierre (1-0) drew 23 of 24 first place votes to retain the top spot in Class 11AA, with second-ranked Tea Area (1-0) getting the other.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.