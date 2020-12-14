ABERDEEN — The Aberdeen Cougars blanked Yankton 13-0 in varsity girls’ hockey action on Sunday.
Kaitlyn Holland scored four goals, and Ema Rehder had three goals and an assist for Aberdeen. Morgan Deal had four assists for the Cougars.
Ava Myhre stopped four shots in goal for Aberdeen. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 50 saves for Yankton.
Yankton, 0-2, makes its home debut on Friday against Sioux Falls. Start time is 8 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
ABERDEEN 12, YANKTON 0: The Yankton Gazelles made their varsity girls’ hockey debut with a 12-0 loss to Aberdeen on Saturday in Aberdeen.
Kaitlyn Holland led Aberdeen with three goals and four assists. Danielle Podoll had three goals and two assists in the victory.
Ava Myhre stopped four shots in goal for Aberdeen. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 50 saves for Yankton.
Varsity Boys
SIOUX CENTER 2, YANKTON 1, OT: Sioux Center’s Lucas Van Berkel scored 3:22 into the overtime period to lift Sioux Center past Yankton 2-1 in varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Lane Kamerman scored the other Storm goal and assisted on the game-winner. Dayton Visser also notched an assist in the match.
Zachary Weber scored off a Brody Burgeson pass for Yankton’s goal.
Blake Cannegieter stopped 19 of 20 shots in goal to earn the victory in goal. Yankton’s Keenan Wagner made 40 saves in the matchup.
Yankton travels to Brookings on Friday before a weekend set against Oahe at home.
JV Boys
SIOUX CENTER 9, YANKTON 0: Sioux Center scored three goals in each period of a 9-0 victory over Yankton in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Charlie Baker finished with four goals and two assists for Sioux Center.
Evan Myers stopped 13 shots in goal for Sioux Center. Jacob Larson made 39 saves and Keenan Wagner stopped seven shots for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Brookings ton Friday.
