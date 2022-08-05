Professional and amateur golfers from around the country participated in the second round of the 49th Annual Hillcrest Invitational here in Yankton at the Hillcrest Golf and Country Club Friday.
The event is part of the Dakotas Tour, which runs through Sunday.
Maas Happy With 2-Under Round 1
Las Vegas’ Nathan Maas, a pro golfer, was happy with his 2-under first round on Thursday. Still, he believes he could have been even higher on the leaderboard after day one.
“I left a few putts out there that could have got me a bit lower (of a score), but I’m going to stick to the same strategy as I had yesterday,” Maas said. “I want to see if a couple more putts can fall for me.”
Despite the temperature being in the mid-to-high 90s for Friday afternoon’s tee times, Maas did not mind the heat.
“I’m actually happy it’s hot today,” Maas said. “I live in Vegas, so I think I’m going to try to use that to my advantage. I’m used to plus-100 degree (weather) and I feel right at home.”
Maas’ head covers on his woods featured Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson and the Monopoly Man.
“I used to be a professional dancer, so I got Michael Jackson as well as Jordan for basketball and (being) clutch,” Maas said. “Then, my hybrid has the Monopoly Man. It’s the ‘Cash Money Club.’”
Maas enjoys playing with amateurs. The most important thing to him is that everyone is having fun and enjoying themselves.
“I don’t care what anyone shoots as long as you have a good attitude,” he said. “That was my main goal coming into this week. I wanted to be the player with the best attitude throughout the whole week and (we’ll) see what the outcome (of the tournament) is.”
Maas shot even-par Friday. He is tied for 18th in the tournament at 2-under.
Castille Looked To Build Upon His Even-Par Score In Round 1
Peri’Don Castille, a professional golfer out of Dallas, Texas, looked to work his way up the leaderboard after shooting an even 72 on Thursday.
“(Thursday) was difficult day,” Castille said. “I wasn’t hitting the ball well off the tee and iron shots, but I managed to scramble around and shoot even-par.
“Today, I simply need hit the ball where I’m looking versus where it’s not supposed to be,” he added. “The putter feels really good. I know some putts are going to fall, so I have to be patient and hit it where I’m looking.”
Castille added that the course would play drier in the Friday afternoon heat and that the greens would play faster. However, he added that he has the same goals and mission for the weekend.
“It’s still just golf,” Castille said. “It’s the same thing if it’s seven in the morning or 12 in the afternoon.”
Castille shot two-over on the day. He is two-over for the tournament, which is tied for 32nd.
Elwood Off To Fast Start
Amateur Ryan Elwood of Yankton shot 2-under to be at the top of the amateur leaderboard after Thursday’s action, crediting the conditions that morning.
“I putted really well, for the most part,” Elwood said. “I lost the rails at the end there, but I putted great and never was really in trouble. I honestly thought the course was in perfect conditions, the greens were rolling really nice. It was a little easier to putt at that point.”
Elwood was put in a group with his older brother, Scott, for the second consecutive day Friday. Ryan credits a big part of his success to his brother’s support on the golf course.
“You get a comfort level,” Elwood said. “We’ve played a lot of golf together. We’re comfortable with each other on the golf course. We know when to talk to each other and know when to leave each other alone sometimes when things aren’t going quite as well as you’d like them to be at that particular moment. It’s definitely a plus and helps in the long run.”
Scott, a fellow amateur, said that Ryan was the better golfer of the two. Ryan’s main sport in high school was golf while Scott’s was football. Still, Ryan was quick to praise Scott, who shot 4-over in Thursday’s round, on how far his golfing abilities have come.
“(His improvement is) a test to how good he’s come along without not playing golf in high school and picking it up at a later age,” Ryan said. “It’s a lot more difficult to be a better golfer at that point.”
Amateur Todd Chance, who was in Ryan and Scott’s group, talked about the camaraderie the two brothers have.
“They’ve played in tournaments together before, so they communicate really well when it comes to reading putts and just bouncing stuff off each other,” Chance said.
Ryan shot two-over on the day, putting him in a tie for the lead with Yankton’s Mark Gubbels at even-par going into the weekend.
Lemkau Looking For Third Amateur Title In Five Years
Bryan Lemkau of Muscatine, Iowa is playing in his eighth straight Hillcrest Invitational. He won the event in 2018 and 2020, finishing 2nd last year.
“There’s a lot of good players in the field and it’s going to take me playing to where I think I should be able to play (to win),” Lemkau said.
“If I play up to my potential, I’ve got a good shot at winning,” Lemkau added. “It all comes down to the breaks, making the cut and the breaks you get on Sunday.”
While winning comes with incentives, Lemkau is happy to simply be in Yankton for the event.
“Any top-three finish, I’m always happy with,” Lemkau said. “Really, it’s just good to be here. You want to win but winning isn’t everything.
“This is the probably the best event that I play in,” Lemkau added. “I’m from (Muscatine), Iowa, so we come up here every year.”
Lemkau was elated to see Muscatine’s Tom Hendricks back in the tournament for the first time in 10 years.
“It’s great to see him back here back in his own natural element,” Lemkau said. “He fits back in here like a glove. You (can’t tell) he wasn’t here for so long. We’re super happy and stoked to have him here.”
Lemkau shot 3-over on the day, putting him in third place in Flight 1 at 4-over going into the weekend.
