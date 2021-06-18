SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Post 12 dropped a pair of games Friday in Sioux Falls.
In game one, Yankton lost to Renner 10-5. Post 12 fell to Lincoln North 13-2 in the second game of the day.
The Yankton Legion Post 12 team gave up eight runs in the sixth to fall to Renner Post 307 II Friday morning.
Preston Konechne and Trey Heckenliable recorded two hits and two RBI for Renner II. Garrett Hoffman and Maverick Jarding added two hits and one RBI apiece. Quinn Dunham tallied one hit and three RBI.
Dylan Prouty, Carson Haak and Drew Ryken tallied two hits apiece. Ryken added a RBI. Austin Wagner contributed one hit and one RBI. Joe Gokie picked up a hit and Connor Teichroew a RBI.
Preston Konechne earned the win for Renner II, pitching 6 1/3 innings and striking out two. Ryken took the loss, giving up 10 runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Yankton gave up multiple runs in each inning to fall to Lincoln North 13-2 Friday afternoon.
Lynden Bruegman drove in three runs to lead Lincoln North. Tyler Bishop and Caden Steiger recorded one hit and two RBI each. Cooper Wesslund, Colten Reed and Jacob Aldridge added one hit and one run driven in apiece.
Prouty and Sam Kampshoff tallied one hit and one RBI each in game two. Ryken added a hit.
Cam Teinert pitched four innings for Lincoln, striking out six in the win. Haak took the loss, giving up nine runs in two innings.
Sioux Falls East 3, Beresford 0
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls East tallied two insurance runs in the sixth to take a 3-0 victory over Beresford Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls.
Tyler Boyum recorded two hits and a RBI for Sioux Falls East. Garren Heinert and Jackson Boe added hits. Boe and Myles Rees drove in a run each.
Jake Goblirsch tallied a double for Beresford. Blake Schroedermeier, Isaia Richards, Mathew Vassar and Kalub Bickett recorded hits.
Nick Lousbery struck out six over 6 2/3 innings for the win. Schroedermeier gave up three runs and struck out seven in the loss for Beresford.
Other Games
Hartington Juniors 11, Wisner-Pilger 6
WISNER, Neb. — Three different players had two hits each as Hartington downed Wisner-Pilger 11-6 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday.
Jaxson Bernecker, Grant Arens and Lane Heimes each had two hits, with Heimes driving in two runs for Hartingotn. Brett Kleinschmit homered, Jay Steffen doubled and Carson Arens, Grayden Hochstein and Keaton Steffen each had a hit in the victory.
Keaton Steffen pitched four innings, striking out four, for the win. Weston Heine struck out three in two innings of shutout relief.
Hartington, 6-3, hosts Pender on Monday.
