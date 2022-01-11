HAWARDEN, Iowa — Host West Lyon went 3-0 in a wrestling quadrangular against three South Dakota programs on Tuesday.
West Lyon beat Flandreau 60-21, Parker 41-39 and Parkston 39-36.
Against Parkston, West Lyon scored pins from Zach Severson (132), Emmit Fleshman (182) and Josh Kooi (220). Porter Neugebauer (152), Gage Reichert (106) and Kaden Holzbauer (113) won by pin for Parkston.
West Lyon got pins from Gage Bauwet (126), Aiden Jennings (138), Justus Leuthold (145), Gabe Terwee (195) and Easton Fleshman (285) in the win over Parker. For Parker, Dylan Buseman (120), Jack Even (152), Levi Wieman (220) and Alek Kuchta (106) each won by pin.
West Lyon got pins from Brennan Boltjes (106), Blauwet (126), Jackson Taylor (170), Emmit Fleshman (182) and Terwee (195) in the win over Flandreau.
Parkston went 2-1, beating Parker 48-30 and Flandreau 49-24.
Against Flandreau, Parkston scored pins from Carter Sommer (120), Wyatt Anderson (126), Noah Mahoney (170) and Gage Reichert (106). Flandreau got pins from Karter Headrick (160) and Caleb Dietrich (182).
In the win over Parker, Parkston was led by pins from Riley Nuegebauer (120), Sommer (126), Anderson (132), Kash Neugebauer (138) and Porter Neugebauer (152). Charlie Patten (182) and Zaul Centeno (195) won by pin for Parker.
In the day’s other match, Parker beat Flandreau 64-18. Riley Pankratz (126), Connor Even (160), Patten (182) and Kuchta (106) won by pin for Parker. Brayden Wiese (120) and Justin Klein (132) won by pin for Flandreau.
West Central Quad
HARTFORD — Tri-Valley and West Central each went 2-0 in a Dakota XII Conference wrestling quad on Tuesday in Hartford.
Tri-Valley beat Elk Point-Jefferson 53-25. Everet Althoff (160) won by pin for Tri-Valley. For EPJ, Gavin Jacobs (182), Noah McDermott (195) and Hunter Sharkey (220) each won by pin.
Tri-Valley downed Dakota Valley 69-6 behind pins from Zach Powell (152) and Luke Nehlich (220).
West Central downed EPJ 63-15 behind pins from Chandler Carda (126) and Jude Jarding (132). Lucas Hueser (145) and Sharkey (220) won by pin for EPJ.
West Central scored a 78-3 victory over Dakota Valley, with pins from Jarding (132) and Abram Maras (220).
