Aidan Bouman
Buy Now

Coyotes quarterback Aidan Bouman (center) throws a pass during practice Monday. Bouman went 11-of-17 for 120 yards and a touchdown after being brought into USD's 27-24 victory over No. 14 Southern Illinois in the second quarter.

 Eric Bean/P&D

VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes quarterback Aidan Bouman was put in a new situation Saturday, having to come into a game late in the second quarter and lead the Coyotes back from a 21-7 deficit against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

“It was the first time I’ve ever played in a (college) game,” Bouman said. “I took a knee at (South Dakota) State, but that was about it.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.