VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes quarterback Aidan Bouman was put in a new situation Saturday, having to come into a game late in the second quarter and lead the Coyotes back from a 21-7 deficit against the Southern Illinois Salukis.
“It was the first time I’ve ever played in a (college) game,” Bouman said. “I took a knee at (South Dakota) State, but that was about it.”
Bouman, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Iowa State this past spring, finished 11-of-17 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown pass to Wesley Eliodor in the 27-24 victory. He credited his success to having the mindset that being put in a game situation is like practicing with people watching.
“You can’t make it bigger than it is,” Bouman said. “I was confident in what I’ve learned. I’ve made great strides throughout these past couple months. It came down to executing it like I always do (in practice). It worked out.”
Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson was impressed with how Bouman commanded the offense and showed poise in a game situation for the first time.
“He checked a couple plays (at the line of scrimmage),” Nielson said. “For a guy playing the first time, to do that shows (that he) has a really good understanding of the game plan and what he needed to do. The other thing he did a good job of in the passing game was putting the ball in a position where our guys could make a play. On the touchdown to Eliodor, that was a throw where he gave our guy a chance and put the ball in a good spot there.”
Another aspect of Bouman’s game that sat well with the coaches is that he did not turn the football over.
“He made good decisions with the football,” Nielson said. “As a result, we converted some pass plays that were big parts of scoring drives.”
Bouman has been able to build trust with the receivers throughout the preseason. Both Bouman and the receivers showed trust with each other, which the quarterback credited to the chemistry the offense has off the field.
“(With) on the field stuff, when you’re in practice, you make those connections,” Bouman said. “You create chemistry together. A lot of that comes from off the field. I’ve got close with everybody off the field, whether it’s going out to dinner or watching football games. The comfortability of being out there with your friends (with them) of course (being) teammates, but they’re friends first. Having that is huge (for team success).”
For this week’s preparation for a road contest against the Youngstown State Penguins, Bouman said the only difference in his routine was that he was sore after playing Saturday.
“That’s different after (not playing) in games the past couple years,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s not any different. You wake up Sunday, watch a little bit of NFL football and then get ready for preparation the next week.”
Although the team still sits at 2-5, Bouman said the team needs to focus on themselves to have success.
“You can’t care what people think,” he said. “Ultimately, the only thing that matters is what’s within these walls. Everybody knows how we are as a team. You’ve got to treat it like that.
“We’re a really good team. We’re starting to figure things out. We’re going to keep pushing. We’re going to do the best we can the rest of the year.”
Aidan is the son of Todd Bouman, who played quarterback in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, St. Louis Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars from 1997-2010. Aidan said that framing the game as “practice with people” comes from the coaching Todd has given him from his life. Still, there is one aspect of a team that Todd wanted Aidan to carry with him.
“The number one thing he’s always taught me is relationships,” Aidan said. “Relationships are the most important thing in a team.”
Bouman has done an excellent job building relationships, as he engaged in activities with his teammates shortly after arriving to campus.
“We went to the waterpark, and that was a good time,” he said. “Right before we left for fall camp, we had a team competition down here with some blindfolded obstacle courses and (played) golf.”
Bouman had a rapport with fellow Iowa State transfer Parker Rickert from their time in Ames in 2021, which helped Bouman make the transition to Vermillion.
“I made the decision to come here in the spring,” Bouman said. “(Parker made his decision) shortly after. I texted him (and asked) if he wanted to live together. He said ‘Yeah, for sure,’ and it’s worked out.”
Bouman and the Coyotes look to build upon the success they had against SIU as they play Youngstown State Saturday. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.
