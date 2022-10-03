WAGNER — Third-ranked Wagner swept past Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Avari Bruguier posted 13 kills and four ace serves to lead Wagner (19-2). Emma Yost had 12 kills and 26 digs. Macy Koupal finished with 38 assists and 11 digs. Shalayne Nagel had four blocks and 10 digs. Shona Kocer added three blocks in the victory.
Gracey Schatz led TDA (13-3) with 13 kills, eight digs and two ace serves. Hannah Stremick posted 21 assists, three ace serves and two blocks. Megan Reiner had six kills and 10 digs. Callie Westendorf had 11 digs and Morgan Gemar added two ace serves for the Nighthawks.
Wagner is back in action today (Tuesday), traveling to Scotland. TDA hosts Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Thursday in Tripp.
Wagner won the JV match 2-0.
ALEXANDRIA — Bon Homme overcame a slow start to beat Hanson 12-25, 25-13, 25-23, 28-26 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Taycee Ranek posted 11 kills, 25 digs and four ace serves for Bon Homme. Kenadee Kozak finished with 11 kills and 12 digs. Erin Heusinkveld had nine kills, four blocks and 19 digs. Jaden Kortan finished with 30 assists, 13 digs and three ace serves. Jenna Duffek recorded 19 digs and three ace serves, and Jurni Vavruska added three blocks and 10 digs in the victory.
Annalyse Weber and Kate Haiar each had seven kills for Hanson. Jalyn Kampshoff posted 24 assists. Jersey Kampshoff had 14 digs and Kylie Haiar added two blocks in the effort.
Bon Homme (12-7) is back on the road today (Tuesday), traveling to Freeman. Hanson, 8-10, hosts Centerville today.
Bon Homme won the JV match 26-24, 25-19; and the C-match 81-25, 25-19, 15-13.
Dakota Valley 3, Dell Rapids 0
DELL RAPIDS — Dakota Valley earned a 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 victory over Dell Rapids in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Monday.
Sophie Tuttle had seven kills and three ace serves, and Jorga Van Den Hul had seven kills and two blocks to lead a balanced Dakota Valley attack. Logan Miller posted 18 assists and two blocks. Kate VanRooyan had 15 digs, Reagan VanRooyan posted 12 digs and Claire Munch added three ace serves in the victory.
Madelynn Henry finished with 11 kills and eight digs for Dell Rapids. Sophi Randall posted 18 assists, eight digs and two ace serves. Alaina Wolff had 18 digs and Lauryn Kloth added two blocks for the Quarriers.
Dakota Valley, 12-4, is back in action tonight (Tuesday), hosting Madison in a Dakota XII Conference matchup. Dell Rapids, 13-7, travels to Vermillion tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.