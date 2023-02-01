Cody Oswald had decided about his collegiate future months ago. Wednesday, he made it official.
The Yankton standout signed with Augustana University to play football for the Vikings.
“Augie has been a great place,” Oswald said. “I made my decision a long time ago, so now I’m just crossing my ‘T’s and dotting my ‘I’s.”
Oswald had 52 catches for 719 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns this past season. He also averaged 7.4 yards on punt returns on special teams, and recorded 26.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions on defense.
Oswald leaves YHS as the Bucks’ career leader in touchdown receptions (25) and single-season touchdown catches (12, 2021; shared with Michael Drotzmann). He also ranks fourth with 1,417 career receiving yards, third with 100 catches and fourth with 12 career interceptions.
Oswald’s impact on the program goes past the numbers and the two All-State selections, said Yankton head coach Brady Muth.
“He’s not just a great player, but a great person,” Muth said. “He’s a guy that did a lot of things for us at the highest level. He showed kids how to do things the right way.”
Oswald first drew Muth’s attention long before he put on the red-and-white.
“I can remember Cody when he was in grade school, and the kid was doing some great things,” Muth said. “Seeing the whole process, the maturation of an athlete, makes this day so much fun.”
Oswald will join Augustana at a time that several top players from rival Pierre are going to the Vikings’ main rival, the University of Sioux Falls.
“The rivalry is still there, but I’ve become friends with most of those guys through track meets and camps,” Oswald said. “It exciting that they’re going there, so there will be more faces I know.”
While Oswald’s decision was made long ago, making it official was a relief, he said.
“It definitely takes the pressure off,” he said. “I don’t have anything left to do but go there and be a part of the team.”
Oswald plans to major in biology with a focus toward going into chiropractic or physical therapy.
