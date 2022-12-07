SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia hit 21 three-pointers on the way to a 91-48 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Five different Concordia (5-4, 3-4 GPAC) players hit three or more three-pointers, led by Kendal Brigham’s 5-for-7 effort to score 15 points. Taysha Rushton scored 14 points, Megan Belt had 12 points on four three-pointers and Mackenzie Koepke added 11 points in the victory.
