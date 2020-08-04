It’s state tournament time for area amateur baseball teams.
While the South Dakota State Class B Tournament begins today (Wednesday) in Mitchell, the opening weekend of the State Class A Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Yankton’s Riverside Field.
Five Class B teams from the South Central League (District 6B) qualified for state, while the Yankton Tappers will look to make another deep run in the Class A bracket.
Area Class B action in Mitchell begins Thursday when Tabor faces the Parkston Mudcats at 11 a.m. and Lesterville plays defending champion Alexandria at 1 p.m.
Irene will face Redfield on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., while Crofton opens with Salem on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and Wynot matches up with Elk Point on Sunday at 1 p.m.
District 6B is hoping this is the year it advances at least one team to the quarterfinal round, which hasn’t happened since 2017.
In the Class A bracket, the Yankton Tappers open their run for a championship against the Rapid City Diamondbacks on Friday night at 8 p.m. The loser plays Saturday at 11 a.m., while the winner plays Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The Class A action will then move to Mitchell for the final weekend, with the state championship game set for Aug. 16 at noon at Cadwell Park.
Here is a look at each of the six teams, in alphabetical order.
Crofton
After winning the District 6B Tournament championship, the Bluejays are looking to carry that momentum into a deep run in Mitchell.
Crofton have been anchored by a pitching staff led by newcomer Tyler Priest (3-2), as well as James Kaiser (2-0), Ben Hegge (2-1) and Capp Bengston (2-2).
The offense has been led by Seth Wiebelhaus (.315), Carter Roach (.308), Nick Hegge (.305), Tyler Zimmerman (.300), Corey Roach (.296), Alec Martin (.293), Kaiser (.290), Austin Hegge (.265) and Jared Wiebelhaus (.261).
Also contributing to the Bluejays attack have been Christopher Kleinschmidt (.226), Lathan Maibaum (.223), Andrew Schieffer (.286) and Colton Schieffer (.208).
Crofton added Nate Broehm (Freeman) for the state tournament.
Irene
Although Irene was the No. 7 seed for the District 6B Tournament, the Cardinals put together a pair of victories to qualify for the state tournament.
They have been led by the likes of Dustin Livingston, Matt Sees, Simon Healy, Tate Gale, Adam Gale, Marcus Van Driel, Preston Gall, Dillon Turner, Jamison Kleinsasser and Bryant Knodel.
Irene added a pair of players for the state tournament: Macon Oplinger (Menno) and Jackson Fiegen (Freeman).
Lesterville
The Broncs are back at the state tournament after not qualifying a year ago.
The offense has been led by Dave Schmidt (.456), Tyler Edler (.438), Cameron Schiltz (.380), Michael Drotzmann (.395), Ethan Wishon (.360), Tanner Van Driel (.375) and Brandon Nickolite (.354).
Also contributing have been Ian Powell, Micah Bartlett, Andy Dollarschell and Brody Bierle.
The pitching staff has been guided by Nickolite (3-1), Alex Wagner (3-2) and Drotzmann (3-2).
Lesterville added Jake Weier (Freeman) for the state tournament.
Tabor
A balanced pitching staff, with eight different guys who have recorded a victory, has guided the Bluebirds back to the state tournament.
Leading the pitching staff have been Bryce Scieszinski (3-1, 1.76 ERA), Doug Vanecek (2-2, 3.41 ERA) and Mace Merkwan (2-0, 3.64 ERA).
The Tabor offense has been led by regulars Chase Kortan (.383, 6 HR, 22 RBI), Joey Slama (.348, 12 RBI), Austin White (.417, 18 RBI), Beau Rothschadl (.286, 2 HR, 15 RBI), Prestin White (.219, 1 HR, 16 RBI), Sam Caba (.214, 6 RBI), Christian Uecker (2.88, 1 HR, 7 RBI), Bryce Scieszinski (.229, 7 RBI) and Brandon Kemp (.283, 11 RBI).
The Bluebirds picked up Bailey Sage (Freeman) for the state tournament.
Wynot
After advancing to the championship game of the District 6B Tournament, the Wynot Expos assured themselves of a return trip to the state tournament.
Leading the Wynot offensive attack this season have been Jalen Wieseler (.389, 1 HR, 18 RBI), Scott Morrison (.382, 1 HR, 9 RBI), Lee Heimes (.341, 10 RBI), Justin Lange (.300, 4 RBI), Jackson Sudbeck (.294, 12 RBI), Dawson Sudbeck (.292), Devon Lammers (.261, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Kyle Wiepen (.250, 2 HR, 11 RBI), Ryan Heimes (.224, 11 RBI), Landon Wieseler (.175, 9 RBI) and Dain Whitmire (.128, 5 RBI).
On the mound, Wynot has been paced by Whitmire (3-1, 5.61 ERA) and Jackson Sudbeck (2-1, 4.91 ERA). Brett Wiebelhaus, Jalen Wieseler and Morrison all won one game
The Expos added two players for the state tournament: Dylan Lehr (Menno) and Cody Ulmer (Menno).
Yankton Tappers
Backed by a pitching staff with a 2.08 earned run average and an offense with a .371 batting average, the Tappers are ready to begin their march toward another trip to the Class A state championship game.
The Tappers, with a 17-1 record, have been paced by a pitching staff that includes Beau Lofink (5-0, .069 ERA), Adam Goodwillie (4-0, 2.23 ERA), Cooper Davis (3-0, 1.57 ERA) and Gavin Schultz (2-1, 7.41 ERA).
At the plate, Yankton is led by Derrik Nelson (.537, 6 HR, 28 RBI), Mason Townsend (.462, 5 HR, 19 RBI), Colin Muth (.414, 5 HR, 28 RBI), Julito Fazzini (.404, 2 HR, 21 RBI), Alex Lagrutta (.389, 1 HR, 12 RBI), Alex Mueller (.341, 9 RBI), Nik Davis (.340, 12 RBI), Caid Koletzky (.300, 2 HR, 18 RBI), Devin Gullikson (.280, 12 RBI) and Mitch Gullikson (.279, 12 RBI).
BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS B AMATEUR
Aug. 5-16 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Madison vs. Groton, 5:30 p.m.
Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Plankinton, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Parkston vs. Tabor, 11 a.m.
Lesterville vs. Alexandria, 1 p.m.
Platte vs. Volga, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Norden vs. Renner Bullets, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Garretson vs. South Central, 11 a.m.
Winner-Colome vs. Flandreau, 1 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Hartford-Humboldt, 5:30 p.m.
Irene vs. Redfield, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Canova vs. Mount Vernon, 11 a.m.
Dell Rapids PBR vs. Milbank, 1 p.m.
Kimball-White Lake vs. Larchwood, 5:30 p.m.
Salem vs. Crofton, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Four Corners vs. Clark, 11 a.m.
Elk Point vs. Wynot, 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 9
Madison/Groton winner vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats/Plankinton winner, 5:30 p.m.
Parkston/Tabor winner vs. Lesterville/Alexandria winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Platte/Volga winner vs. Lake Norden/Renner Bullets winner, 5:30 p.m.
Garretson/South Central winner vs. Winner-Colome/Flandreau winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Clear Lake/Hartford-Humboldt winner vs. Irene/Redfield winner, 5:30 p.m.
Canova/Mount Vernon winner vs. Dell Rapids PBR/Milbank winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Kimball-White Lake/Larchwood winner vs. Salem/Crofton winner, 5:30 p.m.
Four Corners/Clark winner vs. Elk Point/Wynot winner, 7:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Aug. 13
Madison/Groton/Dell Rapids Mudcats/Plankinton winner vs. Parkston/Tabor/Lesterville/Alexandria winner, 5:30 p.m.
Platte/Volga/Lake Norden/Renner Bullets winner vs. Garretson/South Central/Winner-Colome/Flandreau winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14
Clear Lake/Hartford-Humboldt/Irene/Redfield winner vs. Canova/Mount Vernon/Dell Rapids PBR/Milbank winner, 5:30 p.m.
Kimball-White Lake/Larchwood/Salem/Crofton winner vs. Four Corners/Clark/Elk Point/Wynot winner, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Aug. 15
Madison/Groton/Dell Rapids Mudcats/Plankinton/Parkston/Tabor/Lesterville/Alexandria winner vs. Platte/Volga/Lake Norden/Renner Bullets/Garretson/South Central/Winner-Colome/Flandreau winner, 5:30 p.m.
Clear Lake/Hartford-Humboldt/Irene/Redfield/Canova/Mount Vernon/Dell Rapids PBR/Milbank winner vs. Kimball-White Lake/Larchwood/Salem/Crofton/Four Corners/Clark/Elk Point/Wynot winner, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, Aug. 16
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
S.D. CLASS A TOURN.
Aug. 7-9 at Yankton; Aug. 14-16 at Mitchell
NOTE: Games 27 and 29 will be played at Drake Field
Friday, Aug. 7
GAME 1A: S.F. Brewers vs. Aberdeen, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2A: Yankton Tappers vs. R.C. Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
GAME 3A: Game 1A loser vs. Game 2A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4A: Game 1A winner vs. Game 2A winner, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 5A: Brookings vs. Valley Rats, 5 p.m.
GAME 6A: R.C. Drillers vs. S.F. Flying Squirrels, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
GAME 7A: Game 5A loser vs. Game 6A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8A: Game 5A winner vs. Game 6A winner, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14
GAME 28; Game 4A winner vs. Game 8A winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 27: Game 3A winner vs. Game 8A loser, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 29: Game 7A winner vs. Game 4A loser, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
GAME 32: Game 27 winner vs. Game 29 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 33: Game 32 winner vs. Game 28 loser, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 28 winner vs. Game 33 winner, noon
