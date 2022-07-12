Sioux Falls West swept the Yankton Black Sox in a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Sioux Falls West rallied from an early 8-1 deficit to claim an 11-10 victory in the opener.
Matthew Sheldon and Cohen Zahrbock each doubled and singled for Yankton. Evan Serck also had two hits. Owen Wishon, Trey Sager, Easton Nelson, Kaden Hughes, Kael Garry and Trey Rothschadl each had a hit in the effort.
Wishon took the loss, striking out four in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Garry struck out four in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
West completed the sweep with an 11-4 victory in the nightcap.
For Yankton, Zahrbock doubled. Wishon and Sheldon each had a hit.
Nelson took the loss, with Zahrbock striking out four in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
The Black Sox host Sioux Falls East on Thursday. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
Jr. Legion Area C-1
Wakefield 20, Creighton-Plainview 19
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Wakefield forced a second championship game in the Nebraska Class C Area 1 American Legion Junior Baseball Tournament with a 20-19 victory over Creighton-Plainview on Tuesday.
The deciding game was not completed by presstime. Both teams advance to state, beginning Saturday in Creighton.
Brendan Weber and Kayson Maertens each had two hits for Creighton-Plainview. Devin Wagner had a triple and four RBI. Karter Lingenfelter posted a double and four RBI. Cody Wickersham, Rece Frahm and Spencer Hille each had a hit in the effort.
Taylor Nilson took the loss. Caden Ickler struck out three in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
VFW Region 7A
Vermillion 4, Dakota Valley 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Vermillion forced a winner-take-all final with Dakota Valley in the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 14-Under Class A Region 7 Tournament with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday.
The teams will meet today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to state, July 22-24 in Winner.
Jack Moskowitz went 2-for-2 and Trey Hansen doubled for Vermillion. Karson Preister, Padraig Fulton and Cooper Reiser each had a hit in the victory.
Moskowitz went the distance in the win, striking out six.
Vermillion 6, Wagner 5
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Vermillion earned a spot in the finals of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 14-Under Class A Region 7 Tournament with a 6-5 victory over Wagner on Tuesday.
Trey Hansen had a pair of doubles, driving in two, for Vermillion. Karson Preister also had two hits. Hayden Christopherson, Jack Moskowitz and Padraig Fulton each had a hit in the victory.
Grant Roerig pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Ryne Chapman had four strikeouts and Nolan Nygren struck out three, each in two innings of work.
VFW Region 5B
Scotland-Menno 4, Tyndall 2
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno built a 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over Tyndall in the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 14-Under Class B Region 5 Tournament, Tuesday in Scotland.
Scotland-Menno advances to the final, today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. Tyndall will face the Parkston Orange squad at 5 p.m., with the winner taking on the Trappers in the final.
Brayden Ziegler went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen also tripled. Trent Guthmiller and Cayden Ganschow each had a hit in the victory.
Cooper Mudder tripled and Calvin Caba doubled for Tyndall. Major Aarstad, Carter Smith and Michael Branaugh each had a hit in the effort.
Keppen pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10, for the win. Guthmiller got the final four outs, all by strikeout, for the save. Isaiah Crownover took the loss, striking out eight in his five innings of work.
Parkston Orange 11, Alexandria 1
SCOTLAND — The Parkston Orange squad stayed alive in the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 14-Under Class B Region 5 Tournament with an 11-1 victory over Alexandria on Tuesday.
Parkston will play Tyndall in another elimination game today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m., with the winner of that game playing Scotland-Menno in the championship at 7 p.m.
Hayden Mette went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI for Parkston. Gage Jodozi also went 3-for-4 with a double. Aiden Overby went 2-for-2 with a triple. Grady Bowar also had two hits. Jayden Digmann, Trey Boettcher and Javin Kniffen each had a hit in the victory.
Bowar went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out four, for the win.
VFW Region 6B
Canistota-Freeman 11, Canova 1
FREEMAN — Luke Peters went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, leading Canistota-Freeman past Canova 11-1 in the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 14-Under Class B Region 7 Tournament, Tuesday in Freeman.
The victory sends the Sticks to the region championship against Centerville, today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. The Sticks would need to beat Centerville twice to win the region title and advance to state, July 22-24 in Bryant.
Jackson Donlan went 3-for-4 with a double for Canistota-Freeman. Tate Sorensen had two hits, including a triple. Riley Tschetter doubled and singled in the victory.
Riley Gall pitched 2 2/3 innings of no-hit work, striking out five, for the win. Easton Tschetter struck out three in his 1 1/3 innings of work.
Centerville 4, Canistota-Freeman 3
FREEMAN — Centerville scored three runs in the seventh to claim a 4-3 victory over Canistota-Freeman in the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 14-Under Class B Region 7 Tournament, Tuesday in Freeman.
Centerville will play Canistota-Freeman for the region title today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. The Sticks would have to beat Centerville twice to win the region title and advance to state, July 22-24 in Bryant.
Noah Schoenfelder doubled for Centerville. Alec Austin and Ethan Bobzin each had a hit.
Luke Peters doubled for Canistota-Freeman. Jackson Donlan, Tate Sorensen, Riley Gall and Alaric Knittel each had a hit for the Sticks.
Brady Schroedermeier struck out five in two innings of shutout relief for the win. Austin pitched the seventh for the save. Brady Scott went the distance in the loss, striking out seven.
VFW Region 4B
Parkston Blue 11, Gregory 5
PLATTE — The Parkston ‘Blue squad advanced to the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 14-Under Class B Region 4 Tournament with an 11-5 victory over Gregory on Tuesday in Platte.
Parkston will play for the title today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m.
Kolter Kramer doubled and singled, and Drew Braley and Mason Jervik each had two hits for Parkston. Gage Reichert tripled, Kash Neugebauer doubled, and Mark Deckert, Brycen Bruening and Reco Muilenberg each had a hit in the victory.
Neugebauer pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out three, for the win.
