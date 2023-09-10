AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.—South Dakota men’s golf sits in eighth place out of 24 teams following the first round of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational Sunday. Round two of the three-day event is Monday.
The Coyotes shot 297 as a team and stand at 9-over par. Valparaiso is the leader at 3-under par. New Mexico State (even) and Cal Poly (+2) are second and third, respectively.
South Dakota veterans Max Schmidt and Logan Hamak along with freshman Cole Witherow each fired a 1-over par 73 and are tied for 24th place. Witherow carded three birdies on the back nine and was 2-under for his final 10 holes.
Ryan Neff shot an opening round 78 and freshman Joe Rohlwing signed an incorrect scorecard. He is out of the individual race but can contribute to the team score in rounds two and three. Colorado State’s Christoph Bleier shot an opening round 65 and leads the individual race by two shots.
South Dakota senior Nick LaMotte is one of 33 golfers competing in an individual tournament on the Silver Course. LaMotte sits in 10th place following an even-par 72. Northern Colorado’s TJ Shehee is the leader at 6-under.
