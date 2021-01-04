WYNOT, Neb. — Pender downed Wynot 50-36 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Dylan Vogt scored 19 points to lead Pender. Spencer Rabbass added 11 points and seven rebounds in the victory.
For Wynot, Charlie Schroeder led the way with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Pender travels to Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday. Wynot, 7-3, plays in the Classic Tournament on Thursday and Friday.
WYNOT (7-3) 8 13 8 7 — 36
PENDER (1-8) 11 16 11 12 — 50
