WATERTOWN — The Harrisburg Hops (Class A) and Alexandria Angels (Class B) remain on top of the final amateur baseball poll released Wednesday night.
Postseason play begins this week for most of the state’s teams.
Here is the complete poll:
Class B — 1. Alexandria Angels; 2. Canova Gang; 3. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 4. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 5. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 6. Lennox Only One Alpacas; 7. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 8. Mount Vernon Mustangs; 9. Platte Killer Tomatoes; 10. (Tie) Flandreau Cardinals and Plankinton F&M Bankers. Also Receiving Votes: Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks, Wynot (Neb.) Expos, Lesterville Broncs, Akron (Iowa) Rebels and Kimball-White Lake Nationals.
Class A — 1. Harrisburg Hops; 2. Yankton Tappers; 3. Brookings Cubs; 4. Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar; 5. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels. Also Receiving Votes: Renner Monarchs and Castlewood Ravens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.