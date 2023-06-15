GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Former Mount Marty standout Billy Hancock recently signed a contract with the Great Falls (Montana) Voyagers of the Pioneer Baseball League.
Hancock made his debut with the Voyagers on June 10, going 1-for-3 in a 9-8 loss to the Missoula (Montana) Paddleheads. In two games this season, he is 3-for-7 with a triple, four RBI and two runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.