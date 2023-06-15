Hancock Signs Pro Deal
Buy Now

Mount Marty's Billy Hancock, 14, is congratulated after his third inning home run during the second game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader against Hastings in the 2023 season. Hancock, who finished his Lancer career with a school-record 53 home runs, has signed and is playing with the Great Falls (Montana) Voyagers of the Pioneer Baseball League.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Former Mount Marty standout Billy Hancock recently signed a contract with the Great Falls (Montana) Voyagers of the Pioneer Baseball League.

Hancock made his debut with the Voyagers on June 10, going 1-for-3 in a 9-8 loss to the Missoula (Montana) Paddleheads. In two games this season, he is 3-for-7 with a triple, four RBI and two runs scored.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.