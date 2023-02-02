WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Wynot edged Ponca 37-25 in the semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
The decision avenged Wynot’s loss to the Indians on Jan. 26, 46-28.
Wynot (16-3) advances to the championship to face Wakefield on Monday in Wayne, Nebraska. Ponca (10-8) heads to Hartington to face Bloomfield in the third place contest on Saturday.
Carson Wieseler led Wynot with 10 points. Chase Schroeder scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. Dylan Heine added eight points in the victory.
Dalton Lamprecht and Trystan Bevelhymer each scored seven points for Ponca.
Wakefield 70, Bloomfield 48
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Wakefield outscored Bloomfield 43-23 in the second half to pull away to a 70-48 victory over Bloomfield in the semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
Wakefield (17-2) will face top-seeded Wynot in the final on Monday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Layne Warrior scored 24 points for Bloomfield. Mason Mackeprang added 13 points for the Bees (9-8), who will face Ponca in the third place game on Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
WAKEFIELD (17-2) 13 14 23 20 — 70
BLOOMFIELD (9-8) 10 15 12 11 — 48
Winnebago 88, LCC 58
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Winnebago built a 44-17 halftime lead on the way to an 88-58 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the consolation semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Creighton, Nebraska.
Gibson Roberts scored 21 points to lead LCC. Jake Rath posted 17 points and 11 rebounds. Carter Kvols added eight rebounds.
Both teams will head to Hartington on Saturday, with Winnebago playing for fifth and LCC playing for seventh.
LAUREL-CON-COL (13-7) 10 7 21 20 — 58
WINNEBAGO (10-9) 23 21 22 22 — 88
Winside 44, Hartington-Newcastle 40
WALTHILL, Neb. — Winside edged Hartington-Newcastle 44-40 in the Clark bracket semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Walthill, Nebraska.
Riley Sudbeck led Hartington-Newcastle with 11 points.
Winside will play Walthill for the bracket final on Saturday in Walthill. Hartington-Newcastle will play Plainview for third in the bracket on Saturday in Walthill.
WINSIDE (9-9) 6 4 20 14 — 44
HART-NEW. (8-9) 8 11 10 11 — 40
Other Games
Dakota Valley 80, Elk Point-Jefferson 63
ELK POINT — Isaac Bruns scored a school-record 46 points to power Dakota Valley past rival Elk Point-Jefferson in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jaxon Hennies finished with 11 points for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Wingert posted 10 points. Randy Rosenquist finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists and seven steals in the victory.
Easton Kempf scored 25 points for EPJ. Garrett Merkley had 11 points. Devon Schmitz and Evan Fornia each scored nine points.
Dakota Valley faces Western Christian, Iowa, in the final game of the Heritage Classic on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Start time is set for 9 p.m.
EPJ, 10-4, hosts Groton on Saturday, a makeup game from the Dakota XII/Northeast Conference Clash.
DAKOTA VALLEY (13-0) 14 26 19 21 — 80
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (10-4) 20 15 18 10 — 63
Beresford 57, Madison 46
MADISON — Beresford outlasted Madison 57-46 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Tate Van Oterloo finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead a balanced Beresford barrage. Jake Goblirsch scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Andrew Atwood and Jon DeLay each had nine points, with DeLay going 3-of-3 from three-point range. Aidan Hamm added 10 rebounds in the victory.
Aiden Jensen led Madison with 17 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Comes added 14 points.
Beresford, 12-3, travels to Alcester-Hudson on Saturday. Madison, 8-6, hosts McCook Central-Montrose on Tuesday.
Wagner 70, AC-DC 47
WAGNER — Wagner used four players in double figures to claim a 70-47 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Chris Nelson scored 18 points for Wagner. Carter Cournoyer was 7-of-7 from the field for 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Matt Link and Parker Petry each had 10 points, with Petry grabbing nine rebounds and Link adding four assists and five steals.
A.J. Johnson had 16 points and seven rebounds for AC-DC. Ty Archambeau also had seven rebounds for the Thunder. Garth Maas added four assists.
Wagner travels to Armour to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday. AC-DC travels to Colome today (Friday).
ANDES CENT.-DC (0-12) 14 9 5 19 — 47
WAGNER (6-8) 19 24 19 8 — 70
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Menno 42
EMERY — Sutton Arend scored 28 points to lead Bridgewater-Emery past Menno 58-42 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Ben Weber had eight rebounds and five blocked shots for Bridgewater-Emery. Jaxon Koch added five assists in the victory.
Ajay Herrboldt scored 15 points for Menno.
Bridgewater-Emery, 8-5, travels to Gayville-Volin today (Friday). Menno hosts Irene-Wakonda today.
MENNO (3-10) 5 7 13 17 — 42
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (8-5) 12 14 17 15 — 58
Scotland 39, Corsica-Stickney 37
SCOTLAND — The Scotland Highlanders were able to win a close 39-37 game over the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Stephen Johnson led the Highlanders with 13 points. Ashton Dennis followed with 10.
Shad Bosma and Lucas Krogstad both made eight points to lead the Jaguars.
Scotland, 5-7, travels to Freeman on Saturday. Corsica-Stickney, 4-9, hosts Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Friday.
S.F. Christian 73, Vermillion 47
VERMILLION — Sioux Falls Christian built a 38-24 lead at halftime on their path to beat Vermillion 73-47 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday night.
Sioux Falls Christian was led by Ethan Bruns’ double-double. Bruns grabbed 13 rebounds and made 11 points.
Zoan Robinson led Vermillion with 10 points.
SFC, 13-1, hosts Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday. Vermillion, 5-9, hosts Redfield on Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN (13-1) 21 17 22 13 — 73
VERMILLION (5-9) 11 13 10 13 — 47
