WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks virtually assured themselves a first-round home playoff football game with a 20-13 victory over Watertown in the regular season finale for both squads.
Yankton (5-4) earned the fourth seed in the Class 11AA playoffs and will host Mitchell (3-6) in the quarterfinals on Oct. 28. Mitchell has won two straight since starting the season 1-6, including a 45-0 loss to Yankton on Oct. 1.
Yankton’s Rugby Ryken connected with Tyler Sohler for the lone score of the first half, a 14-yard connection. Cody Oswald picked off a pass in the endzone late in the first half, keeping the Arrows off the board.
Oswald finished the opening drive of the second half with an 18-yard run, giving the Bucks a 14-0 lead.
Watertown answered quickly, capping a fast drive with a 15-yard pass from Drew Norberg to Cole Holden.
Trevor Paulsen hit a 37-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter, extending the Yankton lead to 17-7. Later in the quarter, a Yankton fumble set up a 15-yard scoring run by Owen Spartz, closing the gap to four, 17-13.
Paulsen hit a 39-yard with 1:25 left to push the Yankton lead back to 20-13. The Bucks’ defense did the rest, stopping the Arrows before the Yankton offense ran out the clock.
Ryken finished with 189 yards passing and Gavin Swanson rushed for 75 yards for Yankton.
Norberg passed for 153 yards, including seven passes for 106 yards to Holden, for Watertown.
Ben Althoff had a hand in 17 tackles for the Watertown defense.
