DENVER—Mason Archambault scored a game-high 25 points and South Dakota continued to play well on the road, getting past Denver 84-76 Saturday inside Hamilton Gymnasium.
The Coyotes showed no weariness in playing their fourth game in eight days, the last three on the road. They improved to 15-10 overall and 8-6 in Summit League play. They have won five of their last six road games inside the conference.
Denver (9-19, 5-10 Summit) got 19 points, six rebounds and five assists from KJ Hunt, but couldn’t crack the Coyote code. The Pioneers have lost nine straight in the series.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 15 points for South Dakota, but it was more production from the bench that spurned USD to victory. Erik Oliver made 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and scored 11 points. Damani Hayes hit 4-of-5 shots and converted a pair of and-1s near the middle of the second half when USD broke free. Hayes totaled 10 points.
Archambault had 12 points during a back-and-forth first half and South Dakota led 39-37 at the break. The Coyotes made 15-of-30 shots in the opening stanza while Denver made 15-of-22.
Hayes’ second three-point play gave USD its first double-digit lead at 60-48 with 11 minutes left and Oliver buried back-to-back triples shortly thereafter for the largest lead of the game, 68-55, with nine minutes to go.
Denver closed within six points on two free throws from Tevin Smith near the five-minute mark. But Boogie Anderson, Tasos Kamateros and Hayes scored on three straight possessions to push the lead back to 12 and South Dakota closed it out from the free-throw line.
Denver cooled down to 36 percent shooting in the second half and the Coyotes forced 13 turnovers during the game while committing just six. Both teams made nine 3-pointers, but South Dakota outscored Denver from the free-throw line 21-9.
South Dakota returns home for its final home games of the regular season. The Coyotes host St. Thomas Thursday at 7 p.m. and Western Illinois Saturday at 4 p.m.
SOUTH DAKOTA 84, DENVER 76
SOUTH DAKOTA (15-10)
Goodrick 1-2 3-3 5, Kamateros 2-5 2-2 7, Anderson 4-5 1-2 9, Archambault 7-14 8-8 25, Perrott-Hunt 5-11 3-4 15, Hayes 4-5 2-5 10, Fuller 1-6 0-0 2, Oliver 3-8 2-2 11. Totals 27-56 21-26 84.
DENVER (9-19)
Green 1-2 0-0 2, Henn 5-8 1-3 14, Gatlin 3-7 0-0 7, Hunt 7-15 3-3 19, Porter 5-12 3-5 15, Smith 4-8 2-3 11, Tainamo 2-4 0-1 4, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-60 9-15 76.
Halftime—South Dakota 39-37. 3-Point Goals—South Dakota 9-20 (Oliver 3-4, Archambault 3-9, Perrott-Hunt 2-3, Kamateros 1-3, Fuller 0-1), Denver 9-24 (Henn 3-5, Hunt 2-3, Porter 2-8, Smith 1-1, Gatlin 1-4, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Moore 0-1, Tainamo 0-1). Fouled Out—Porter. Rebounds—South Dakota 27 (Kamateros 9), Denver 28 (Hunt 6). Assists—South Dakota 11 (Kamateros 5), Denver 11 (Hunt 5). Total Fouls—South Dakota 15, Denver 22. A—1,229 (7,200).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.