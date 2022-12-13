UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s wintry mix forced several changes to area sports schedules, including several Yankton events.
— The gymnastics triangular featuring Madison and Huron at Yankton, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Monday, Dec. 19. Start time remains at 5 p.m.
— The boys’ and girls’ basketball games between Yankton and Sioux Falls Washington, scheduled for Tuesday, were postponed to Feb. 21. The girls’ games will be played in Yankton, with the boys’ games to be played in Sioux Falls.
— The Yankton Middle School boys’ basketball games with Norfolk, scheduled for Tuesday, will be played Dec. 20 in Norfolk, Nebraska.
— The YMS girls’ basketball games with O’Gorman, scheduled for Tuesday, were cancelled and will not be rescheduled
— The YMS wrestlers did not travel to Norfolk for the quadrangular Tuesday.
Here are the announced changes for area programs:
— The Corsica-Stickney at Avon basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Saturday, Dec. 17. Play will begin at noon.
— The basketball doubleheader featuring Parkston and Tripp-Delmont-Armour, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Dec. 19 in Armour.
— The gymnastics triangular featuring Parkston-Ethan-Hanson and Wagner-Bon Homme at Chamberlain, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Dec. 20.
— The McCook Central-Montrose at Freeman girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Jan. 13.
— The wrestling quadrangular featuring Bon Homme-Avon, Marion-Freeman and Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda at Parker, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Jan. 26. Due to a schedule conflict with the new date, VH-IW will no longer participate in the event.
— The Viborg-Hurley at Bridgewater-Emery basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The West Central at Vermillion basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Wausa at Gayville-Volin basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Andes Central-Dakota Christian at Ethan basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Parker at Baltic basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Wagner at Irene-Wakonda basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
Also announced Tuesday, the Ponca at Osmond-Randolph basketball doubleheader, originally scheduled for Dec. 8, will be played on Dec. 19 in Randolph, Nebraska.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
