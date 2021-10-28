ELK POINT — It was ‘early and often’ for Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday night in the Class 11B playoff quarterfinal.
The Huskies were dominant in all three phases of the game, toppling Wagner by score of 48-6.
In the first half, Elk Point-Jefferson scored on all five drives, forced three turnovers, and recovered a kickoff. EPJ took a 34-0 lead into the locker room for half.
“They were really clicking out there,” said Elk Point-Jefferson head coach Jake Terry. “We tried to keep things simple on both sides of the ball, and the kids did a great job executing.”
Offensively, it was the rushing attack for EPJ that gave Wagner trouble. Husky running backs Benjamin Swatek and Lucas Hueser each rushed for a pair of first half touchdowns.
“Everything starts with the offensive line, and they were getting great push at the line of scrimmage. I think I could have run through some of those holes,” said Jake Terry. “It also helps to have a balanced backfield, we have four or five guys that can run the ball on any given down.”
Wagner on the contrary was able to move the ball offensively, but we’re crippled with turnovers. The Red Raiders fumbled in EPJ territory on their opening drive, and would allow four interceptions.
“We got beat up front and that makes it hard to do much,” said Wagner head coach Jeff Podzimek. “Give them credit, they won the battle at the line of scrimmage.”
In the second half, EPJ picked up right where they left off; forcing turnovers on defense and dominating the ground game on offense. The Huskies would add a pair of rushing touchdowns from Gavin Jacobs and Hunter Geary to seal the win. The Huskies defense would finish with five forced turnovers.
Wagner would find the end zone for their lone touchdown with 5:55 to go in the fourth quarter when Dustin Honomichl connected with Glenn Courtmeyer for a nine-yard touchdown strike.
Wagner entered the 11B playoffs as the 11th seed and advanced to the quarterfinals after a 28-21 victory in Groton. The Red Raiders conclude their season with a record of 6-4.
“We are really going to miss this group of seniors,” said Wagner’s Jeff Podzimek. “They have been great leaders for us, and have had great careers. They are a special bunch.”
With the win, Elk Point-Jefferson is just one win away from an 11B State Championship berth. It would be EPJ’s first ever State Championship appearance. But, it’s a tall task between the Huskies and the DakotaDome.
The Huskies will travel to top-seeded, defending champion Winner (10-0), who defeated McCook Central-Montrose 66-28 on Thursday night.
“I am excited for next week, we have a great opportunity and get a shot at the champs,” said EPJ’s Jake Terry. “We are going to come prepared and leave it all on the field. That’s all you can do.”
