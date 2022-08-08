MITCHELL — Alexandria scored three runs in the final two innings to rally past the Platte Killer Tomatoes in the second round of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament, Monday in Mitchell.
Jordan Gau had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI for Alexandria, which will face Canova or Lennox Only One in Thursday’s early quarterfinal. Jacob Giles also had three hits. Tyson Gau had two hits and Peyton Smith homered in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.