The Yankton Bucks were picked third in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association preseason poll, announced Sunday.

Defending champion Pierre drew 24 of 26 first place votes to claim the top spot in the Class 11AA poll. Tea Area, which finished second in Class AA, picked up the other two first place votes and ranked second in the poll.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.