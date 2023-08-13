The Yankton Bucks were picked third in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association preseason poll, announced Sunday.
Defending champion Pierre drew 24 of 26 first place votes to claim the top spot in the Class 11AA poll. Tea Area, which finished second in Class AA, picked up the other two first place votes and ranked second in the poll.
Yankton finished 6-5 a season ago, advancing to the Class 11AA semifinals. The Bucks open the 2023 season at home against Mitchell on Aug. 25.
Here is a look at the other divisions:
— Harrisburg drew the top spot in the Class 11AAA poll, beating out defending champion Sioux Falls Jefferson.
— Defending champion Dell Rapids claimed the top spot in the Class 11A poll. Dakota Valley, which drew three first place votes, and Beresford each received votes but finished outside the top five.
— Winner beat out defending champion Elk Point-Jefferson for the top spot in the Class 11B poll.
— Defending champion Wall and 2022 runner-up Parkston each received 97 poll points in Class 9AA. Wall had a 10-9 edge in first place votes. Bon Homme, Platte-Geddes and Viborg-Hurley each received votes.
— Defending champion Gregory drew the top spot in the Class 9A poll.
— Defending champion Hitchcock-Tulare drew the top spot in the Class 9B poll. Avon received votes.
RV: SF Roosevelt (1), SF Washington
1. Pierre T. F. Riggs (24) 124
RV: Dakota Valley (3), Lennox, Beresford
2. Elk Point-Jefferson (7) 91
5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 29
RV: McCook Central-Montrose (2), St. Thomas More, Tri Valley
RV: Elkton-Lake Benton 22, Bon Homme 21, Platte-Geddes 11, Viborg-Hurley 10
RV: Lyman 17, Harding Co/Bison 16, Timber Lake 9
1. Hitchcock-Tulare (12) 79
3. Herreid-Selby Area (4) 65
4. Corsica-Stickney (1) 34
RV: Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 28, Kadoka 20, Sully Buttes 19, Avon 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.