VERMILLION — The Yankton Gazelles claimed the top four all-around spots in earning a gymnastics dual victory over Vermillion on Tuesday at the Vermillion High School gym.
Yankton scored 135.05 on the day. Vermillion finished at 124.45.
Yankton’s Alison Johnson scored 35.0 in the all-around to earn top honors. She also posted the top mark on the uneven parallel bars (8.85) and vault (9.2), and tied for the top mark on floor exercise (8.7).
Yankton’s Ava Koller was second in the all-around at 33.7. She posted the top score on balance beam (8.45) and tied for the top mark on floor.
Also for the Gazelles, Callie Boomsma (32.7) was third, with Mackenzie Steinbrecher (32.6) fourth.
Vermillion was led by Mackenzie Brady, who was fifth in the all-around at 32.5. She also tied for first on floor.
Yankton heads to Huron for a triangular with the Tigers and Class A power Madison on Thursday. Vermillion is off until a Jan. 28 triangular at Wagner.
Yankton also claimed JV honors, 91.4 to 84.05 over the Tanagers. Yankton’s Cadi Larsen earned all-around honors, scoring 25.2.
VARSITY: Yankton 135.05, Vermillion 124.45
ALL-AROUND: 1, Alison Johnson Y 34.95; 2, Ava Koller Y 33.65; 3, Callie Boomsma Y 32.7; 4, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 32.6; 5, Mackenzie Brady V 32.45; 6, Serena Gapp V 31.8; 7, Hailee Gilbery Y 30.85; 8, Callie Radigan V 30.25; 9, Allie Byrkeland Y 29.2; 10, Rachel Clark Y 29.15; 11, Elaina Taggart V 28.15; 12, Abby Roob V 26.25
BARS: 1, Alison Johnson Y 8.85; 2, Callie Boomsma Y 8.8; 3, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.35; 4, Ava Koller Y 8.0; 5, Hailee Gilbery Y 7.65; 6, Allie Byrkeland Y 7.6; 7, Rachel Clark Y 6.2; 8, Serena Gapp V 7.8; 9, Mackenzie Brady V 7.75; 10, Elaina Taggart V 7.25; 11, Callie Radigan V 7.1; 12, Maya Radigan V 5.85; 13, Abby Roob V 4.3
BEAM: 1, Ava Koller Y 8.45; 2, Alison Johnson Y 8.2; T3, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.85; T3, Mackenzie Brady V 7.85; 5, Serena Gapp V 7.65; 6, Callie Radigan V 7.4; 7, Abby Roob V 7.05; 8, Callie Boomsma Y 7.0; 9, Hailee Gilbery Y 6.75; 10, Rachel Clark Y 6.15; 11, Elaina Taggart V 5.75; 12, Maya Radigan V 5.65; 13, Allie Byrkeland Y 4.55
FLOOR: T1, Mackenzie Brady V 8.7; T1, Ava Koller Y 8.7; T1, Alison Johnson Y 8.7; 4, Hailee Gilbery Y 8.65; 5, Rachel Clark Y 8.55; 6, Allie Byrkeland Y 8.4; T7, Serena Gapp V 8.3; T7, Callie Radigan V 8.3; T7, Callie Boomsma Y 8.3; 10, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.05; T11, Elaina Taggart V 7.5; T11, Maya Radigan V 7.5; 13, Abby Roob V 7.2; 14, Kelcy Orr V 6.45
VAULT: 1, Alison Johnson Y 9.2; 2, Allie Byrkeland Y 8.65; 3, Callie Boomsma Y 8.6; 4, Ava Koller Y 8.5; 5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.35; 6, Rachel Clark Y 8.25; 7, Mackenzie Brady V 8.15; 8, Serena Gapp V 8.05; 9, Kelcy Orr V 7.9; 10, Hailee Gilbery Y 7.8; 11, Abby Roob V 7.7; 12, Elaina Taggart V 7.65; 13, Callie Radigan V 7.45
JUNIOR VARSITY: Yankton 91.4, Vermillion 84.05
ALL-AROUND: 1, Cadi Larsen Y 25.2; 2, Kyndle Kennedy Y 23.95; 3, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 23.8
BARS: 1, Cadi Larsen Y 5.3; 2, Josie Askew V 3.65; 3, Kyndle Kennedy Y 3.3; 4, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 3.2; 5, Tona Allison V 2.75; 6, Shaelynn Puckett V 2.65; 7, Addelle Mahowald V 2.5
BEAM: 1, Isabelle Newcombe V 6.35; 2, Kyndle Kennedy Y 6.1; 3, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 5.9; 4, Gabby Payer Y 5.9; 5, Cadi Larsen Y 5.85; 6, Olivia Formisano V 5.15; 7, Brynn Shefl V 5.05; 8, Aja Eilers Y 4.65; 9, Keana Dimmer Y 4.65; 10, Shaelynn Puckett V 4.4; 11, Kaurie Lucas V 4.25; 12, Grace Wol V 3.85; 13, Emily Reiser V 3.25
FLOOR: 1, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 6.95; 2, Kyndle Kennedy Y 6.75; 3, Cadi Larsen Y 6.35; 4, Brooke Vandrongelen V 6.1; 5, Isabelle Newcombe V 5.65; 6, Gabby Payer Y 5.55; 7, Victoria Rettig V 5.4; 8, Tona Allison V 5.35; 9, Kaurie Lucas V 4.85; T10, Abigail Christansen V 4.5; T10, Keana Dimmer Y 4.5
VAULT: 1, Kyndle Kennedy Y 7.8; T2, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 7.75; T2, Josie Askew V 7.75; 4, Cadi Larsen Y 7.7; 5, Brooke Vandrongelen V 7.3; 6, Tona Allison V 7.1; 7, Gabby Payer Y 7.0; T8, Grace Wol V 6.9; T8, Victoria Rettig V 6.9; 10, Keana Dimmer Y 6.5; 11, Keira Rettig V 6.4; 12, Aja Eilers Y 5.9
