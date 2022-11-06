SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota swimming and diving closed out the Coyote Extravaganza with a 7-3 dual record on Saturday inside the Midco Aquatic Center.
The Coyotes won seven individual events and one relay as the men’s team posted a 3-1 dual mark and the women’s team went 5-2.
Taylor Buhr, a freshman, won a pair of individual events to pace the South Dakota women’s team in the pool. She touched the wall first in the 100 IM in 59.35 seconds, moving into the Coyote all-time charts at No. 8. Buhr also won her specialty, the 200 breast in 2:23.14.
Camilla Brogger-Andersen, a freshman, won her third individual event of the two-day meet when she posted a time of 17:52.32 in the 1650 free.
Emily Kahn and Stella Fairbanks also earned individual wins for the women’s team while Mack Sathre and Keegan Henning were individual winners on the men’s side.
Kahn, a sophomore, claimed the 200 free in 1:55.08 while Fairbanks, a junior, posted a NCAA Zone Qualifying mark while winning the three-meter diving competition in a season best of 284.70 points.
Sathre, a senior, claimed his specialty, the 100 IM in 52.62 while Henning, a junior, won the 500 free in 4:50.92.
