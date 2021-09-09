BRANDON — Fifth-ranked Brandon Valley earned a 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Jordynn Salvatori posted eight kills, and Camille McDermott had 10 assists and five digs for Yankton. Peyton Moser added seven digs.
Yankton, 3-7, hosts second-ranked Sioux Falls Washington on Monday.
Brandon Valley won the JV match 25-16, 25-16; the sophomore match 25-8, 25-22; the freshmen ‘A’ match 20-25, 25-21, 17-15; and the freshmen ‘B’ match 25-16, 25-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.