FOREST CITY, Iowa — Waldorf University will join the Great Plains Athletic Conference beginning in the 2024-25 school year. The announcement was made on the Waldorf campus on Monday morning.

“We are very excited to join the Great Plains Athletic Conference,” said Waldorf President Dr. Robert Alsop in a press release. “The GPAC has a strong reputation for quality academics and stellar athletic competition.”

