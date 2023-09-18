FOREST CITY, Iowa — Waldorf University will join the Great Plains Athletic Conference beginning in the 2024-25 school year. The announcement was made on the Waldorf campus on Monday morning.
“We are very excited to join the Great Plains Athletic Conference,” said Waldorf President Dr. Robert Alsop in a press release. “The GPAC has a strong reputation for quality academics and stellar athletic competition.”
WU offers 23 varsity sports and fully meets the sport offering requirements of the GPAC. WU is currently an affiliate member of the GPAC for women's and men's soccer.
“These are exciting times for Waldorf Athletics,” said Waldorf Director of Athletics Chad Gassman. “The GPAC has a great reputation of being first class, but also very challenging. The coaches and staff are looking forward to the opportunity to compete in this league.”
Waldorf would become the 13th member of the league, though GPAC member Jamestown (North Dakota) has applied for membership into the NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“This is a great day for the Great Plains Athletic Conference and our member institutions,” said Corey Westra, GPAC Commissioner. “We are excited to welcome Waldorf University to our conference as our 13th member.”
The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) is an affiliated conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), consisting of 13 private, faith-based colleges and universities in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota. Originally founded in 1969 as the Nebraska Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (NIAC), the league retains four of the six charter members - Concordia, Doane, Hastings, and Midland.
In 1992, the NIAC added Northwestern and became the Nebraska-Iowa Athletic Conference. Eight years later in 2000-01 Dakota Wesleyan, Dordt, Mount Marty and Sioux Falls joined the conference which became the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Briar Cliff entered the league in 2002-03 and Morningside joined starting with the 2003-04 school year. In 2015-16 the GPAC added College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska, as a member. In 2018-19 the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota, was added as a full-time member.
The GPAC sponsors 22 intercollegiate sports - nine for women, eleven for men, and cheer & dance as a co-ed offering - and awards an All-Sports Trophy based on the final league standings and conference meet results at the end of each school year.
The GPAC has 37 NAIA team National Champions since 2000-01 and boasts over 700 NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athletes annually along with numerous NAIA Scholar-Teams.
