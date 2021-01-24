AVON — Top-ranked Corsica-Stickney, playing without leading scorer Avery Broughton, rallied from a five-point deficit to claim a 52-47 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in the championship game of the Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Avon.
Rachel Gerlach and Morgan DeLange each had 14 poinst, with Gerlach grabbing eight rebounds and DeLange recording three steals, to lead Corsica-Stickney. Raven Barse posted 12 points and 10 rebounds. Morgan Clites added four assists and three steals in the victory.
Lexie VanderPol led a balanced AC-DC attack with 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Allie Muckey scored 12 points. Mackenzie Muckey finished with 10 points, three assists and three steals for the Thunder.
Corsica-Stickney, 11-2, hosts Freeman on Monday. AC-DC travels to Wessington Springs on Tuesday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (11-2) 15 15 5 17 — 52
AC-DC (8-4) 16 13 11 7 — 49
TDA 45, Avon 44
AVON — Tripp-Delmont-Armour outscored Avon 16-7 in the fourth quarter to claim a 45-44 victory over the Pirates in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday in Avon.
Megan Reiner finished with 16 points, three assists and four steals for TDA. Bailey Spaans added 11 oints, nine rebounds and three assists in the victory.
Courtney Sees led Avon with 16 points. Ali Sees grabbed seven rebounds.
TDA hosts Centerville on Tuesday in Centerville. Avon hosts Burke on Tuesday.
AVON (4-8) 11 12 14 7 — 44
TRI.-DEL.-ARM. (6-4) 7 8 14 16 — 45
FA-M 35, Marty 33
AVON — Jada Koerner took control, posting 22 points and 17 rebounds to lead Freeman Academy-Marion past Marty 35-33 in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday in Avon.
Alivea Weber finished with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in the victory.
For Marty, Hawk Bair filled the stat sheet, posting 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and seven steals. Kass Accoren had 11 points and three steals. Aaliyah Garneaux grabbed 10 rebounds and Alexis Walking Eagle added nine boards in the effort.
Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Irene-Wakonda on Thursday in Marion. Marty travels to Omaha Nation on Wednesday.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (2-10) 4 7 10 14 — 35
MARTY (1-2) 6 16 3 8 — 33
Alcester-Hudson 52, Centerville 47
AVON — Elly Doering posted 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead Alcester-Hudson past Centerville 52-47 in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday.
Abby Walth added nine points and four assists in the victory.
Thea Gust scored 13 points and Haley Meyer had 12 points for Centerville.
Alcester-Hudson, 4-6, travels to Scotland on Tuesday. Centerville, 6-6, travels to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday.
Scotland 60, Burke 52
AVON — Grace Fryda scored a game-high 26 points to lead Scotland past Burke 60-52 in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday.
MaKayla Friedrich finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Scotland. Bailey Vitek had three assists and four steals, and Kennedy Bietz had three assists in the victory.
Sally Hakin posted 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Burke. Adisyn Indahl scored 12 points and Elly Witt added nine assists in the effort.
Scotland, 8-4, hosts Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday. Burke, 6-6, travels to Avon on Tuesday.
BURKE (6-6) 12 6 16 18 — 52
SCOTLAND (8-4) 16 14 15 15 — 60
Colome 62, Gayville-Volin 28
AVON — Colome jumped out to a 25-4 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 62-28 victory over Gayville-Volin in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday.
Libbie Petersek scored 21 points, and Makayla Shippy had 16 points, four assists and seven steals for Colome. Liz Yeaman added nine points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
Molly Larson scored 10 points for Gayville-Volin.
Colome hosts White River on Thursday. Gayville-Volin travels to Menno on Tuesday.
COLOME (3-8) 25 15 9 13 — 62
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-9) 4 13 7 4 — 28
Other Games
Beresford 65, Chester Area 34
BERESFORD — Beresford’s Laura Bogue posted a triple-double, finishing with 29 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds in the Watchdogs’ 65-34 rout of Chester Area in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Ady Hansen added a double-double for the Watchdogs, posting 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Jada Becker scored seven points to lead Chester Area.
Both teams open the Big East Conference Tournament on Thursday, Beresford at Flandreau and Chester Area at McCook Central-Montrose.
CHESTER AREA (2-10) 3 9 6 16 — 34
BERSEFORD (3-7) 16 21 15 13 — 65
Roosevelt 50, R.C. Central 38
RAPID CITY — Sioux Falls Roosevelt used three players in double figures to down Rapid City Central 50-38 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Taliyah Hayes led Roosevelt with 16 points. Cierra Watkins scored 11 points, Katie Spicer netted 10 points off the bench, and Kaela Martinez added nine points and five steals in the victory.
Jordan Heckert led Central with 16 points. Josie Hill had eight rebounds.
Both teams are now 5-6. Roosevelt hosts Mitchell on Tuesday. Central hosts Spearfish on Thursday.
ROOSEVELT (5-6) 12 6 12 20 — 50
R.C. CENTRAL (5-6) 11 18 7 2 — 38
Stevens 56, O’Gorman 35
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Stevens held O’Gorman to 1-for-16 shooting from three-point range in a 56-35 victory over the Knights in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kenada Rising scored 16 points, and Bailee Sobczak had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Stevens. Jayda McNabb added 14 points in the victory.
Bergen Reilly led O’Gorman with 10 points.
Stevens hosts Sturgis on Jan. 30. O’Gorman travels to Tea Area on Tuesday.
O’GORMAN (8-3) 3 10 10 12 — 35
STEVENS (6-4) 14 10 13 19 — 56
Brandon Valley 66, Lincoln 42
BRANDON — Hilary Behrens scored a game-high 25 points to lead Brandon Valley past Lincoln 66-42 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Emma Jarovski added 15 points in the victory.
Mariah Siem led Lincoln with 11 points.
Brandon Valley takes on Watertown on Tuesday. Lincoln faces Washington on Thursday.
LINCOLN (2-6) 8 8 14 12 — 42
BRANDON VALLEY (8-2) 17 20 10 19 — 66
