CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty hit five home runs, including a record-setting blast for Billy Hancock, in a 20-13 victory over Doane in the second game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Sunday in Crete, Nebraska.
Hancock went 4-for-6 with two home runs and a double. His two home runs were the 46th and 47th of his Lancer career, passing Jason Nelson as the all-time leader in home runs at Mount Marty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.