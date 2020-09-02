MITCHELL — The South Dakota High School Coaches Association will hold its 2020 Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Highland Conference Center in Mitchell. Start time is 1 p.m.
A number of area coaches will be honored during the event, including Yankton’s Tyler Schuring (soccer), Platte-Geddes’ Marla Tegethoff (cheer), Viborg-Hurley’s Galen Schoenefeld (boys’ basketball), Wagner’s Stacey Knebel (girls’ assistant coach) and Menno’s Glenda Bohlmann (assistant middle school). Dakota Valley’s Bill Clements will be presented with the Max Hawk Award.
