DELL RAPIDS — Parkston surged past Dell Rapids 8-4 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Will Jodozi went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Parkston. Maddox Brissette and Kaleb Weber each had two hits. Ty Neugebauer doubled. Jay Storm, Max Scott, Brayden Jervik and Josh Polreis each had a hit in the victory.
Aiden Boechler went 3-for-4 with two home runs to lead Dell Rapids. Brayden Pankonen, Landon Ruesink, Dylan Mathis and Sutton Williams each had a hit in the effort.
Storm pitched four innings for the win. Neugebauer struck out five in his three innings of work. Ruesink took the loss.
Parkston, 8-1, travels to Parker on Sunday. Dell Rapids, 6-2, hosts Hanson on Friday.
Canton 10, Menno-Scotland 9
CANTON — Canton scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Menno-Scotland in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Canton led 7-1 before a 7-run sixth for the Trappers gave the visitors an 8-7 lead. Canton tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, but Menno-Scotland regained a one-run lead in the top of the seventh, setting up the final dramatics.
After tying the game on an error, a Kadin Huyser sacrifice fly plated the winning run for Canton.
Braxton Mulder, Huyser and Matthew Anderson each had two hits for Canton. Ryland Meister doubled, driving in three. Hunter Richmond, Elijah Isais and Gavin Powell each had a hit in the victory.
Brayden Sattler and Kory Keppen each doubled and singled for Menno-Scotland. Trent Guthmiller also doubled. Tyrus Bietz had the other Trappers hit.
Anderson picked up the win in relief of Molder, who struck out eight in his 5 2/3 innings of work. Guthmiller took the loss in relief, striking out four in his 2 2/3 innings of work.
Canton, 2-3, hosts Wagner on Sunday. Menno-Scotland hosts Baltic on Saturday.
