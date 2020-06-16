SIOUX FALLS — Viborg-Hurley’s Galen Schoenefeld was honored as the Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association. The honor was announced on Tuesday.
Schoenefeld’s Cougars finished 19-3 and qualified for the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, earning the third seed in the event. The tournament was cancelled due to concerns with the coronavirus.
Yankton’s Chris Haynes was among the finalists for that honor.
Other Coach of the Year honors went to Brookings’ Rachelle Engelbrecht (gymnastics), Chamberlain’s John Donovan (wrestling), Corsica-Stickney’s Lorisa Broughton and Aberdeen Central’s John Vogel (tennis). Huron athletic director Terry Rotert and official Matt Clark, also of Huron, were also honored.
Roy Wilcox of Yankton was among the finalists for Official of the Year.
These coaches, athletic director and official will be recognized at the annual awards banquet to be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Highland Conference Center in Mitchell.
