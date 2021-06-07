The Crofton Bluejays built a 6-1 lead and held on for a 6-5 victory over the Yankton Lakers in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Alec Martin went 3-for-5 with two RBI to lead Crofton. Jared Wiebelhaus doubled. Austin Hegge, Lathan Maibaum and Danny Melina each had a hit in the victory.
Rex Ryken went 3-for-4 to lead Yankton. Collin Zahrbock doubled and singled, driving in two. Jett Olszewski and Miles Carda each had a hit.
Tyler Priest went the distance in the win, striking out 11. Kieren Luellman took the loss.
Crofton hosts the Yankton Tappers today (Tuesday). The Lakers host Lesterville on Thursday.
Irene 12, Lesterville 8
IRENE — Irene rallied from an 8-4 deficit to claim a 12-8 victory over Lesterville in South Central League amateur baseball action on Monday.
Tate Gale had four hits, and Jaden Bloemendaal had two doubles and a single for Irene. Dustin Livingston posted a double and a single. Simon Healy and Marcus VanDriel each had two hits in the vicotyr.
Brandon Nickolite and Michael Drotzmann each had two hits, each with a two-run homer, for Lesterville. Tyler Edler added two hits.
Jamison Kleinsasser pitched six innings of relief for the win. Hunter Martin took the loss, also in relief.
Both teams are in action today, Irene against Tabor and Lesterville against Menno.
Wynot 13, Menno 3
WYNOT, Neb. — Jalen Wieseler had four hits, including a home run, and four RBI to lead Wynot past Menno 13-3 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Landon Wieseler had three hits, including a triple and a double, for Wynot. Ryan Heimes also had three hits. Kyle Wiepen and Devon Lammers each doubled and singled. Scott Morrison and Justin Lange each doubled in the win.
Macon Oplinger doubled and singled, and Dylan Lehr had two hits for Menno. Tyler Miller, Adam Walter, Spencer Schultz and Nate Kucera each had a hit.
Dain Whitmire pitched six innings, striking out six, for the win. Doug Hall took the loss.
Menno travels to Lesterville today (Tuesday). Wynot travels to Freeman on Friday.
Parkston 16, Corsica-Stickney 13
CORSICA — Parkston scored three runs in the top of the 10th to claim a 16-13 victory over Corsica-Stickney in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Spencer Freudenthal had three hits, including a home run, four RBI and four runs scored for Parkston. Jeff Harris went 3-for-6 with a triple and three runs scored. Dan Bonte had three hits and three RBI. Dillon Stadlman doubled and singled. Jordan McKean also had two hits. Dylan Mogck homered. Matt Malloy had a hit and three runs scored. Zach Uttecht and Nathan Boettcher each had a hit in the victory.
Kris Menning went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored for Corsica-Stickney. Dillon Turner also had three hits. Gavin Zomer doubled and singled, driving in three. Luke Bamberg also had two hits. Ryan Buck had a double and three RBI. Jordan Dierks and Blake Moke each had a hit in the effort.
Jake Weber pitched three innings of shutout relief for the win. Nathan Blom took the loss, also in relief. Menning started, striking out eight in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Parkston, 2-7, hosts Crofton in a non-league contest on Wednesday. Start time is 7:30 p.m.
Alexandria 10, Platte 0
ALEXANDRIA — Jed Schmidt struck out 12 batters over six innings as Alexandria blanked Platte 10-0 in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Adam Durfee went 3-for-4 with a double for Alex. Reggie Slaba also had three hits. Tyson Gau doubled and singled. Peyton Smith added two hits, and Cole Wenande, Jordan Gau, Austin Stoltz and Jerrod Zens each had a hit in the victory.
Hunter Hewitt doubled and singled, and Grant Lang doubled for Platte. Derek Soukup and Jarod Severson each had a hit for the Killer Tomatoes.
Schmidt picked up the win, with Durfee adding three strikeouts in two innings of relief. Miles Hubers took the loss, striking out seven in his six innings of work.
Alexandria, 5-1, hosts Corsica-Stickney on Thursday. Platte, 3-1, travels to Emery to face Dimock-Emery on Thursday.
