EUGENE, Ore.—University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen is one of 12 pole vaulters who qualified for finals during competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials held Saturday at Hayward Field. He will compete at 3:30 p.m. (PT) Monday for a chance to represent the United States at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Nilsen was one of two Coyotes competing in the 25-man field. USD senior Ethan Bray cleared three bars including 5.60m (18-feet-4.5-inches). He missed thrice at 5.65m (18-feet-6.5-inches), a mark that would have equaled his collegiate best set during the NCAA indoor season back in February. He placed 15th overall.
Nilsen, ranked fifth in the world by World Athletics, was one of six vaulters who cleared the first four bars without a miss. Eleven vaulters cleared 5.65m. Austin Miller claimed the 12th spot.
This is Nilsen’s second time competing in the Olympic Trials. His first came out of high school in 2016. Bray was making his Olympic Trial debut.
