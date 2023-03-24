SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty held Dakota Wesleyan to a single run in each game of a doubleheader sweep in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action, Friday in Seward, Nebraska.
MMU won 3-1 and 6-1, claiming the games that had been scheduled to be played in Mitchell.
Will Gardner and Billy Hancock each doubled and singled in the opener for the Lancers. Braeden Cordes also doubled. Bodi Wallar and Zane Salley each had a hit in the victory.
Seth Christiansen, Wyatt Hunt and Jake Kostenbauer each had a hit for DWU.
Myles Brown pitched five innings, striking out five, for the win. Heston Williams pitched two scoreless innings for the save. Alexander Mizsak took the loss, with Landon Waddell striking out five in two innings of shutout relief.
Four different Lancers had two hits each as MMU claimed the nightcap.
Josh Mares doubled and singled for MMU. Cordes, Kiko Nunez and Salley each had two hits. Hancock doubled and Ethan Wishon added a hit in the victory.
Daulton Wilcoxen doubled for DWU. Drew Kitchens, Christiansen, Diago Jirau and Kostenbauer each had a hit for the Tigers.
Clayton Chipchase pitched eight innings, striking out eight, for the win. Aspen Dahl pitched a scoreless ninth for the Lancers. Jacob Glovich took the loss.
MMU, 23-4 overall and 6-0 in GPAC play, faces Concordia today (Saturday). The games will be played in Concordia, Kansas, due to poor field conditions in Yankton. Start time for the twinbill is set for noon.
