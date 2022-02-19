ABERDEEN — The Mount Marty softball team earned a split on the second and final day of the Fairfield Inn PC Dome Classic, Saturday in Aberdeen.
The Lancers opened with an 18-1 pounding of Dakota State.
Emma Burns went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Mount Marty. Janeah Castro went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and two RBI. Emma Ray went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Bailey Kortan doubled and singled, driving in three. Madison Van Whye and Raegan Harper each had two hits. Karlee Arnold, Kelly Amezcua and Taylor Woolley each had a hit in the victory.
Xotchil Lopez doubled and singled, driving in the lone Dakota State run.
Kaylee Rogers picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest. Madison Aldendifer took the loss.
Bellevue used a seven-run fifth inning to top the Lancers 7-4 in the final game of the event.
Maricela Egan, Allison O’Driscoll and Sami Reding each had two hits for Bellevue. Mya Montero tripled in the victory.
Burns and Kortan each had two hits, each with a home run and two RBI, for Mount Marty. Arnold also had two hits. Abigail Page and Harper each had a hit.
Lauren Jurek picked up the win. Mo Vornhagen took the loss, striking out six in her 4 2/3 innings of work.
Mount Marty, 2-2, heads to Davenport, Iowa for the St. Ambrose Dome Tournament Feb. 26-27. The Lancers will face Saint Ambrose twice, as well as Mount Mercy and Waldorf in the event.
