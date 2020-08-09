MITCHELL — If there was a perfect example of how frustrating of a night it was for the Crofton Bluejays, it was the eighth inning.
There was a leadoff walk; critical for a late rally.
Then came a fly out to deep center field; a home run in just about every other ballpark.
Then came a line drive to the first baseman, who doubled off the runner.
Inning over.
And a little bit later, game over. Season over for the Bluejays.
Salem pitcher Tyler Earls kept the Crofton offense in check in a complete game six-hitter and the Cubs captured a 3-0 victory in the first round late Saturday night at the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell.
A week after winning the District 6B Tournament championship, Crofton’s season came to an early end in Mitchell.
“Nights like this are super frustrating,” manager Ben Hegge said. “(Tyler) Priest looked awesome and we hit a ton of balls hard all night.
“At the same time, we can’t make excuses. We had guys on base; we had chances.”
Priest, Crofton’s lefty ace pitcher, cruised through the first seven innings (allowed one run) but ran into trouble in the eighth. Cole Cheeseman hit a solo home run and Steve Mehlbrech later hit an RBI single.
Then came the previously-mentioned bottom of the eighth inning for Crofton, down 3-0.
Corey Roach led off with a walk and James Kaiser followed with a fly ball to deep center field but the ball was caught — probably 400 feet from home plate (Cadwell Park is 420 feet to center). Nick Hegge then hit a sharp line drive to the first baseman, who caught it and doubled Roach off the base.
That’s how the night went for the Bluejays.
They had a runner throw out at home plate in the bottom of the first inning and stranded the bases loaded in the second.
Earls was consistently able to wiggle out of trouble. He allowed a pair of singles to Austin Hegge, and singles each to Roach, Kaiser, Nick Hegge and Jared Wiebelhaus.
“Salem played a great game and Earls was awesome,” Ben Hegge said. “We weren’t going to take them lightly.
“We just got beat. We had our chances.”
