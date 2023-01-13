Even if the South Dakota Coyotes have different personnel, South Dakota State Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston still sees similarities between the 2022-23 iteration of the Coyotes and past teams.
“The people are probably the biggest difference, but some of the plan and things that made them good you can see in watching them as we prepare,” Johnston said during his media availability Tuesday.
The teams will face off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Frost Arena in Brookings. Even with the Jacks being 13-5 (6-0 Summit League) and the Yotes coming into the contest 8-9 (4-2 Summit), Johnston sees the Coyotes as a dangerous matchup for the Jackrabbits due to USD’s ability to shoot the 3-pointer, their motion offense and its physicality defensively.
“We struggle in some of those areas, such as defending the 3-point line,” he said. “That will be a big challenge for us. We haven’t done a good job of that. That is correctable and something we can be better at.”
On the other side of things, Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius is looking for her team to improve with experience. As has been noted numerous times, USD returned zero starters from the team that defeated SDSU 56-45 in the Summit League championship game last season.
With the Coyotes only playing one game this week, it gave the team an opportunity to focus on themselves in the early part of the week.
“You don’t get a whole lot of time to do that during the season unless you make time for it,” Karius said. “You’re constantly prepping and talking about other teams instead of yourself. It was a great chance for us yesterday. The kids said just a great mindset to get out there and get better. We had a good practice and got after it. We’ve got to have a ‘get better’ mentality every single day.”
After USD’s 79-76 loss to the North Dakota State Bison Saturday, the team watched the last six minutes of the game, where USD’s 68-61 lead evaporated.
“You’re talking about one mistake and one possession,” Karius said. “Just because you turned (the basketball) over at the six-minute mark when you’re up seven doesn’t seem like a big deal, but those things start to add up. In the last six minutes, we only got one stop and we gave up 18 points. It was a matter of having the ‘killer instinct’ mentality of finishing games. I don’t know that we’ve been in that situation yet this year, especially on our home floor. It’s something that we’ve got to improve on.”
The Coyotes want to focus on themselves and not get caught up in the outside noise around the game Saturday. Karius stated that USD will approach playing SDSU the same way they approach playing other opponents.
“You have to do what your team needs,” she said. “For us, it’s just business as usual. This is another opponent. Don’t make it a bigger deal than it is. The game is worth as much as any other game is worth. You get one win or one loss out of it. For us, it’s going to be about playing fearless, going in there and playing confident. Then, you put yourselves in a good spot to see what can happen.”
With South Dakota State celebrating a national title in football this week, Johnston believes that the momentum can carry over to other sports at the school.
“It’s enormously important for all of our teams are successful in every way,” he said. “When we go out and talk to fans you can tell the energy of fans based on how everybody in the department is doing. They’re all fans of South Dakota State women’s basketball but they are fans of other things too. Their energy and excitement are amped up, particularly when football does well on a national stage the way that they did in a sport that brings so many people together. That is a key piece for our fans and the people that support SDSU.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.