Bucks Fifth In Final Poll
The Yankton bench reacts to a three-pointer by a teammate during the Bucks' boys' basketball game against Spearfish on Friday in Yankton. Yankton is ranked fifth in the final South Dakota Media Class AA poll of the season, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks were ranked fifth in the final South Dakota Media boys’ basketball poll of the 2022-23 season, announced Monday.

Sioux Falls Jefferson was a unanimous choice for first in the final Class AA poll. Yankton, which finished the regular season at 15-5, will host a SoDak 16 game on Saturday, March 4.

