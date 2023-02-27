Bucks Fifth In Final Poll

The Yankton Bucks were ranked fifth in the final South Dakota Media boys’ basketball poll of the 2022-23 season, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Jefferson was a unanimous choice for first in the final Class AA poll. Yankton, which finished the regular season at 15-5, will host a SoDak 16 game on Saturday, March 4.
Dakota Valley (20-0), which hosts Parker to open Region 4A play on Tuesday, was a unanimous top pick in the Class A boys’ poll.
Aberdeen Christian drew 18 of 19 first place votes to top the Class B poll. Viborg-Hurley (17-3), which will host its game in the Region 4B Tournament on Tuesday, received votes.
The final South Dakota Prep Media boys basketball polls for the week of Feb. 27 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
1. Jefferson (19) 18-1 95 1
1. Dakota Valley (19) 20-0 95 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian 16-4 74 2
3. Sioux Valley 18-2 57 3
5. St. Thomas More 18-2 20 5
Receiving votes: Lennox 3, Hamlin 2, Rapid City Christian 1.
1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 18-2 94 1
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Castlewood 2.
