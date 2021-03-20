RAPID CITY — With their title hopes dashed a night earlier, the Yankton Bucks went into the third place game of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament with a simple agenda:
Have fun.
A relaxed Bucks squad roared out to a 22-point first quarter, then kept top-seeded Sioux Falls Washington at bay for a 62-55 victory over the Warriors on Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The victory gave Yankton a final record of 20-4, the first 20-win season for the Bucks since 1975-76. In the past four years — all winning seasons — the Bucks won 72 games, a four-year span unmatched in Yankton since the 1970s.
“We always talk about leaving something better than you found it,” Yankton senior Aidan Feser said. “I definitely think we left the program better than we found it.”
Yankton’s Matthew Mors scored a game-high 19 points and five assists in the contest. It gave him 580 for the season, tying his school record. He finished his career with 2,707 points, a Class AA record and among the top-four scoring careers in South Dakota boys’ basketball history.
Also for Yankton, Trevor Fitzgerald drained four three-pointers on the way to 16 points. Rugby Ryken scored 13 points, going 7-for-8 from the line. Jaden Kral added 10 points. Mors and Fitzgerald also had six rebounds each.
Though he did not score, senior Kaden Luellman recorded five rebounds, a steal and an assist as he got the start in his final career contest.
“Coach told me (I was starting) this morning at shoot-around,” Luellman said. “It felt like any other game. I knew I would be ready.”
For Washington, which finished at 17-4, Mikele Kambalo, Tahj Two Bulls and Angok Akot each scored 13 points. Eli Williams finished with four assists.
Mors and Ryken earned all-tournament honors for Yankton. Kambalo and Akot were honored for Washington.
Unlike previous nights, when Yankton dug deficits of 14-1 and 10-0, Yankton got the offense rolling with a Fitzgerald three-pointer. After a pair of Two Bulls buckets gave Washington its lone lead of the night, Yankton answered with two more Fitzgerald three-pointers, followed by triples by Mors and Kral, to build a 22-12 first quarter advantage.
“Coach said if you have an open shot, let it fly,” Fitzgerald said. “I didn’t think (the first one) was in. But once I made that one, I kept going. That was the mindset tonight.”
Yankton built to a 27-14 lead, but Washington battled back. Five points from Akot helped the Warriors back to within six, 29-23, late in the second quarter.
The Yankton offense got rolling again in the third quarter. Two Ryken three-pointers and five points from Mors helped the Bucks to their largest lead, 46-27, with 3:53 to play in the third.
Then the Washington defense stiffened up. Yankton scored just one field goal in the final quarter and a half, and the Warriors worked to within five, 59-54, with under a minute to play. The Bucks made enough free throws to ice the victory and allow Mors to leave the court in the closing seconds to a standing ovation from the Yankton faithful.
“I just told him I loved him,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said of the conversation between himself and his six-year player as he left the court for the final time in his high school career. “We’ve had a great run the last six years. What a journey. You can’t make it up.”
Mors’ basketball journey in Yankton ended with a state title as a freshman and four straight winning seasons, along with a host of school records and a Class AA state scoring mark.
He was also awarded the “Spirit of Su” Award for the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
“It’s not the way we wanted to go out. It wasn’t a state championship,” he said. “But going out with a win is pretty special.”
While the Bucks will graduate four seniors, they will return two starters and nearly every player who saw time off the bench this season.
“They guys coming up have the capability to keep us (Yankton) at the top,” Mors said. “They’ll be working to get back to Friday night, to the state semifinal game, again.”
YANKTON (20-3)
Matthew Mors 6-15 5-9 19, Kaden Luellman 0-2 0-0 0, Rugby Ryken 2-7 7-8 13, Aidan Feser 2-5 0-0 4, Trevor Fitzgerald 4-8 4-8 16, Dylan Prouty 0-1 0-0 0, Michael Mors 0-0 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 4-7 0-0 10. TOTALS: 18-45 16-25 62.
WASHINGTON (17-4)
Mikele Kambalo 5-12 0-1 13, Eli Williams 0-6 2-4 2, Akok Aguer 3-12 0-0 8, Tahj Two Bulls 5-10 2-4 13, Angok Akot 5-7 2-2 13, Joe Uttecht 0-1 1-2 1, Blayne Verhey 0-0 0-0 0, Tommy Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Bruns 0-0 0-0 0, Patrick Osborn 0-1 0-0 0, Noah Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Kael Miedema 2-3 0-0 5. TOTALS: 20-52 7-13 55.
YANKTON 22 10 18 12 — 62
WASHINGTON 12 11 12 10 — 55
Three-Pointers: Y 10-29 (Fitzgerald 4-8, Ma. Mors 2-8, Rken 2-5, Kral 2-4, Feser 0-2, Luellman 0-2), W 8-25 (Kambalo 3-8, Aguer 2-7, Two Bulls 1-4, Akot 1-1, Miedema 1-1, Williams 0-2, Uttecht 0-1, Osborn 0-1). Rebounds: W 33 (Kambalo 6), Y 31 (Ma. Mors 6, Fitzgerald 6). Personal Fouls: W 21, Y 14. Fouled Out: Williams, Aguer. Assists: Y 10 (Ma. Mors 5), W 9 (Williams 4). Turnovers: W 14, Y 12. Blocked Shots: Y 1 (Feser), W 0. Steals: Y 7 (three with 2), W 7 (Aguer 2, Uttecht 2).
