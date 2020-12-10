When Matthew Mors takes off his Yankton Bucks basketball jersey for the final time, he will leave behind a historic resume.
Six varsity seasons.
Points.
Victories.
State title(s?).
All-state selections.
What will not be written down in any fashion will be the roller coaster moments that will likely never be matched by a high school basketball player in South Dakota.
It’s not likely that another seventh-grader will make the kind of immediate impact on the state’s largest class that Mors once did.
It’s not likely that another eighth-grader will score 41 points in a varsity game.
It’s not likely that a freshman will rise to the occasion in the state championship game of the state’s top level that Mors once did.
It’s not likely that another player will have a state tournament semifinal game end with the kind of controversial call — on a buzzer-beating basket that did not in fact beat the buzzer — that Mors once experienced. A rule change all but ensured that will never happen again.
And it’s certainly not likely that another player will ever have their state tournament canceled, when their team was the No. 1 seed, because of a global pandemic as was the case for Mors and many others last season.
In other words, Mors — the 6-foot-7 senior standout for Yankton High School — has experienced more than his share of ups and downs.
Whether it’s shooting alone in the gym or lifting weights or spending time with family and friends, Mors said he has found ways throughout his career to remain grounded and focused.
“I’ve tried to keep myself in the moment and stay in the moment,” he said.
It’s certainly not always easy.
Not when you’ve had to deal with the lows that come along with a roller coaster ride that has included both championship celebrations and tears of frustration.
“Being around people, like my loved ones, they always know what to say,” Mors said. “They know what to say to keep me happy and in the moment.”
As the years have passed, fewer and fewer of Mors’ teammates have known what it was like to experience all of those moments in the journey.
He is the last remaining player from Yankton’s 2018 state championship team — the program’s first in 40 years.
He is one of three (Trevor Fitzgerald, Aidan Feser) remaining from the 2019 squad that lost to O’Gorman in that controversial state tournament semifinal game.
“This team, for the most part, wasn’t part of that,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “When you think about that; all the highs and lows he’s experienced, most of his teammates haven’t been through all of those.
“It’s really incredible.”
— — — —
Yes, five years have passed since Mors first burst on to the Class AA scene as a seventh-grader, but it sure doesn’t feel long ago to him.
“It feels weird. I still feel like I’m really young,” he said. “It’s something different to be the oldest.”
Those seniors — now in their early 20s — on that 2015-16 season were the ones who helped bring Mors along and show him what it takes to compete in the state’s largest class.
He’s now senior guiding those younger players.
“It has always been the older guys pushing me, but now I’m one of those guys,” Mors said. “It’s a different feeling.”
Each season in his career, Mors has continued to progress in all facets of his game, including shooting, ball-handling, defense and all of the other areas.
Last season as a junior, he averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game, and helped Yankton to a 17-4 record. The Bucks were the No. 1 seed for the Class AA state tournament, but it was eventually canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mors, whose 2,127 career points stands 19th all-time in state history, has earned four all-state selections, including three on the first team. He was last year the repeat selection for the state boys’ basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.
At this point, it’s not necessarily about adding a new dimension, it’s about becoming better at what he does, according to his coach.
“At this point, he’s just trying to fine-tune everything he does,” Haynes said. “He’s slimmed down a little bit, so he’s more explosive and more athletic than he’s ever been.”
— — — —
For Mors, his whirlwind and decorated career is down to one final season.
He has already signed with a college (University of Wisconsin) and is now able to focus on his final go-round with the Bucks.
“I think Matthew is super excited for his senior year,” Haynes said. “He just wants to finish it out on a good note.”
So much about this season is unknown with the lingering pandemic, which could present more headaches for the status of upcoming games, but Mors
“First and foremost, he’s just happy to have a senior year and be able to play with his friends,” Haynes said.
Mors said it’s that bond with his teammates that should help the Bucks overcome the graduation losses from last season — the duo of Cooper Cornemann and Hunter Kotrous combined to average 22 points and nine rebounds per game.
“For me, I’m playing with my best friends that I’ve grown up with,” Mors said.
Everything Mors will experience this season will be the last of his high school career. It’s a realization he said has already started to set in, to some degree.
“I was thinking going into that first practice, this is my last first morning practice,” Mors said. “Pretty soon it’ll be the last first for everything.”
The Bucks just hope to get through this season without any major hiccups.
“We don’t know what the season will bring, so we’re just gong to take it one game at a time,” Mors said.
“Hopefully we can play most of our games or all of them, but every single game, we as a team we have to play like it’s the last game we’ll ever play.”
