VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes had five players score in double-figures to defeat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 101-57 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Wednesday.
USD improved to 6-7 (2-0 Summit League), while ORU fell to 3-10 (0-2 Summit).
“It was a 40-minute effort,” Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius said. “That was a big deal for us. No matter what, we're constantly growing and putting these kids in situations to get experience with our youth. I was really proud (of how the players) locked in and wanted (to win).”
The Coyotes got to work on the glass early in the contest, outrebounding ORU 56-26 in the game. Alexi Hempe led the Coyotes with 11 rebounds, getting a double-double with 13 points in the contest.
“I love how aggressive (Hempe) was offensively,” Karius said. “To get her involved and get 11 rebounds. I’m proud of the steps that she's taken. We've been needing her to make more of an impact for us and she made that impact tonight.”
The Coyotes shot 56% (35-63) in the contest.
Grace Larkins got into foul trouble with two late fouls in the first quarter, but the Coyotes did a good job of sharing the basketball in the first half and finding other ways to score. Eight players found their way on the scoresheet in the half.
“The best way to work through it is to just put them in those games situations, be able to handle pressure and find the next pass,” Karius said. “That'll be a great growing experience for us. I proud of the team for sticking together and having a good second quarter. We wanted to (put Grace back in the game) but didn't really feel like we needed to which was really important.”
“We did a good job of executing,” Hempe said. “We were able to find the right people and you know, we hit down shots. Even if we didn’t, we kept up with the ball and kept having confidence in ourselves to shoot.”
Larkins led the Coyotes with 17 points. Morgan Hansen added 16 points. Carley Duffney registered 12 points while Jeniah Ugofsky scored 11 points.
Hannah Cooper led ORU with 16 points.
Up 67-51 early in the fourth quarter, the Coyotes went on a 27-2 run in the fourth quarter to take a 94-53 lead 3:06 remaining in the contest. After a choppy third quarter where Karius said the Coyotes rushed shots against the ORU press defense, Karius was proud of the way her team used the full 30 seconds to get the best shot.
“When we did that, we got great looks,” she said. “Our movement was huge. We kept (our players) fairly fresh (and) played a lot of players. That kept it balanced.”
Even when the Coyotes were put in tough situations, they were able to make tough shots. Morgan Hansen made a step-back 3-pointer to give the Coyotes a 72-51 lead with 8:28 remaining in the game, which helped set the tone for the quarter.
“When the shot clocks winding down, it's either someone's got to make something happen super quick or we get a shot clock violation,” Hansen said. “I knew I was going to do it and it went in, so that was nice.”
It was USD’s 18th straight victory over ORU. The Coyotes lead the all-time series 20-3.
The Coyotes take on the St. Thomas Tommies in Saint Paul Dec. 29. Tip off time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Schoenecker Arena.
