MITCHELL — The Lesterville Broncs put defending champion Alexandria’s backs against the wall during their first-round matchup in the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
The champs didn’t flinch.
Jerrod Zens, the ninth batter in the Alexandria order, laced a bases-loaded single to center to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Angels an 8-7 victory over the Broncs.
Jordan Gau went 4-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored to lead Alexandria. Peyton Smith and Jed Smith each had two hits. Zens, Cole Wenande, Tyson Gau, Chris Marek, Luke Bamberg and Michael Schoettmer each had a hit, as all but one starter recorded a hit in the contest.
Brandon Nickolite went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Lesterville. Dave Schmidt had three hits, including a home run. Tyler Edler doubled and singled. Michael Drotzmann, Tanner Van Driel and Ethan Wishon each had two hits. Cameron Schiltz added a hit for the Broncs, who held a 15-14 edg in the hits column.
“They have one heckuva nice team,” said Marek, the Angels’ player-manager. “We threw our best at them, and they had 15 hits. They’re an up-and-coming team that’s going to give teams a lot of fits if they stay together.”
The Broncs, the fourth of five teams out of District 6B, came into the game playing loose, according to manager Kevin Bloch.
“We had nothing to lose,” he said. “But we knew if we played our baseball, we would be in the game.”
The Broncs did just that in the first inning. Though a leadoff single was erased by a leaping grab by Angels shortstop Cole Wenande, resulting in a double play, Schmidt followed with a line drive home run over the left field fence. The Lesterville veteran sprinted around the bases, adding to the Broncs’ energy.
That energy showed in the bottom of the first, as Drotzmann gunned down Wenande as he tried to steal second, and Broncs starter Alex Wagner struck out his counterpart Tyson Gau to end the inning.
The Angels strung together hits in the second inning to take the lead. Back-to-back RBI singles by Schoettmer and Jed Schmidt put Alexandria up, and Smith’s sacrifice fly made the margin 3-1 after two innings.
Nickolite got Lesterville going in the fifth with a leadoff double off the wall. He advanced on an error and scored on a RBI grounder, but another double play by the Alexandria defense ended the threat.
Alexandria took advantage of some wildness by the Broncs in the bottom of the sixth, with Jed Schmidt and Smith notching RBI singles to extend the Angels’ edge. The Angels loaded the bases in the seventh, with a leadoff walk sending the Broncs to the bullpen for Nickolite. A sacrifice fly gave the Angels a 6-2 edge, but Nickolite retired the next batter to prevent more damage.
“Alex found the strike zone when he needed to. That’s the way he’s been all year,” Bloch said. “Alex did a good job. So did Brandon.”
The Broncs’ big inning came in the sixth. Singles by Schmidt and Schiltz, followed by Van Driel being hit by a pitch, loaded the bases. Wishon notched and RBI single, and Nickolite followed with a double to plate two more.
“Brandon had a good district tournament,” Bloch said. “And he came up big in this one. Everybody was hitting the ball today.”
After the Broncs’ had the potential tying run cut down at the plate, Drotzmann and Edler followed with run-scoring hits to give Lesterville a 7-6 edge.
Alexandria got a pair of one-out hits in the bottom of the eighth, but solid defense kept the Angels from touching home plate.
The Broncs would not be so lucky in the ninth.
Jordan Gau and pinch-hitter Bamberg began the inning with singles. After Schoettmer was hit by a pitch, Jed Schmidt ripped a shot down the first base line. Andy Dollarschell made a diving stop, then cut down the runner at home plate to save a run. But Zens followed with a single to center, plating two and ending the Broncs’ season.
“We were fortunate to have played a lot of big games in the last eight to 10 years,” Marek said. “We didn’t press, and that’s what it comes down to.”
Ethan Davis, who came on to get the final out of the eighth and pitch a 1-2-3 ninth, got the win for Alexandria. Nickolite took the loss, also in relief.
Alexandria draws Sunshine League rival Parkston in the second round, a 7:30 p.m. Sunday start.
“They’re a conference foe that we’ve seen three times. What’s number four,” Marek said. “Their lineup is as good as anyone’s. We’re going to have to pitch well, play better defense and, compared to today, we have to do better offensively.”
Though the season did not end how the Broncs had hoped, Bloch was happy with how the team played.
“I couldn’t be happier with my guys,” he said.
