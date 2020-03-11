The Ponca Indians brought some new faces into the rotation in the 2019-20 season. The result, though, has been the same: a trip to the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
Ponca (23-4) faces fourth-seeded Yutan (22-3) in the opening round of the Class C2 field, today (Thursday) in Lincoln.
A pair of veterans have anchored the Indians this season, seniors Carter Kingsbury (21.7 ppg, 7 rpg, 107 assists, 30 steals, 27 blocks) and Brandon Kneifl (11.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 96 assists, 43 steals)
“Our veterans going in, Carter and Brandon, lead us in scoring,” said Ponca head coach Adam Poulosky. “Paul Masin was our sixth man last year. After that we’ve had some guys like Bryar Bennett and Cayden Phillips step into starting roles.”
Phillips, a junior, is the team’s third double figure scorer, averaging 11.2 points a contest. He also has 52 assists and 33 steals.
Bennett, a junior, has averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, to go along with 48 assists and 28 steals. Masin, a senior, has averaged 4.7 points and 5.7 rebounds, to go along with 67 assists and 37 steals.
The Indians’ losses have come to just two teams: two each to state qualifiers Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur.
“Playing those teams in the regular season has helped our guys have an idea of the talent level to expect at state,” Poulosky said. “State is nothing but athletic talented teams like LCC and BRLD.”
The matchup with Yutan is a rematch from last year’s state tournament. The teams met in the C2 semifinals a year ago, with Yutan claiming a 46-42 decision on the way to a runner-up finish. Ponca finished third last year.
“They’re a great team,” Poulosky said of Yutan. “They are hard to play on defense. Brady Timm (13.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 152 assists, 56 steals) is a great point guard who can make some shots.”
Yutan is led in scoring by senior Trey Knudsen (14.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 54 assists, 53 steals). Senior forward Colby Tichota (11.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 35 assists, 24 steals, 50 blocked shots) and senior guard Will Hays (9.6 ppg) have also been contributors.
For Ponca to go on a run in this year’s state tournament, the team needs to play with confidence.
“We need to play with a lot of poise,” Poulosky said. “We have veteran guys that have gone down there before. But at the state tournament everything is racketed up another level.
“Other than that (poise), we need to do what we always do.”
The Ponca-Yutan game is the second C2 game at Lincoln Southeast, a 3:45 p.m. start. The winner of that game will play the winner between top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (25-3) and Palmyra (19-6). In the evening session, second-seeded BRLD (26-0) plays Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5), followed by Sutton (25-2) against Centennial (21-4).
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.