VERMILLION - Four home runs powered the Coyotes offense in a pair of games against Kansas City Sunday afternoon at Nygaard Field in Vermillion.
The Coyotes took game one 5-3 and dropped game two 15-7 in six innings. Lauren Eamiguel, Lauren Wobken and Gabby Moser homered in the first game. Moser added a second homer of the day in the bottom of the first of the second game.
“They were really determined andhad a good plan, high level focus to execute,” USD head coach Robert Wagner said. “It took a while but then things started clicking. I think sometimes, energy and hits are contagious.”
Kansas City jumped up on the Coyotes in game one with a two-run homer by Delainey Fenoglio in the second inning. Aleesia Sainz drove in a run in the bottom of the second and Moser’s homer gave USD a 3-2 lead after three innings.
Eamiguel and Wobken homered in the fifth to stretch the lead. Sarah Lisko came in with two outs to get in the seventh and completed the save.
Gill Woodward pitched six and one third innings allowing three runs. Mia Hoveland started the game for the Roos, pitching four innings and striking out seven batter. Haveland allowed five runs. Hayley Patterson finished the opening game, throwing two shutout innings.
The Coyotes committed three errors in the first inning, allowing one run to cross the plate. Moser’s second home run of the day gave USD a 3-1 lead after one inning. After neither side could drive in a run in the second inning, the Roos offense exploded for 14 runs in the final four innings.
Kansas City scored four runs in the third, five in the fourth, four in the fifth and one run in the sixth inning. Faith Willis and Alexis D’Ambrosio record three hits each, including a homer by Willis.
The Coyotes used five pitchers, with one recording more than four outs. Lisko started game two, allowing five runs (two earned) in two innings.
Camryn Stickel pitched the complete game for the Roos. Sitckel allowed seven runs (five earned) and struck out five batters.
“We weren’t executing pitches,” Wagner said. “We were behind the count, weren’t able tothrow the pitches that we wanted to throw and then we were behind in the count and had to throw pitches they wanted to hit.”
The Coyotes are back in action in Brookings next weekend. The Coyotes and Jackrabbits play Saturday and Sunday.
