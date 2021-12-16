BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Menno 41
Castlewood 85, Arlington 56
Centerville 36, Avon 28
Custer 59, McLaughlin 44
DeSmet 68, Estelline/Hendricks 17
Ethan 72, James Valley Christian 60
Faulkton 63, Herreid/Selby Area 40
Flandreau 58, Beresford 29
Gayville-Volin 71, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40
Gregory 73, Colome 50
Ipswich 40, Langford 33
Lennox 57, Madison 55
McIntosh 57, Newell 27
Red Cloud 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 49
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Brandon Valley 43
Wessington Springs 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 50
Lakota Nations Invitational
Todd County 68, St. Francis Indian 39
Wakpala 108, Takini 12
White River 65, Rapid City Christian 52
THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 35, Leola/Frederick 26
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Redfield 25
Arlington 50, Castlewood 41
Centerville 56, Avon 43
Corsica/Stickney 49, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30
DeSmet 46, Estelline/Hendricks 17
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Lake Preston 27
Ethan 72, James Valley Christian 41
Flandreau 48, Beresford 21
Hill City 45, New Underwood 19
Hitchcock-Tulare 41, Wessington Springs 29
Lemmon 46, Bison 40
Lennox 52, Madison 46
Newell 57, McIntosh 13
Ponca, Neb. 52, Vermillion 31
Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Harrisburg 39
Lakota Nations Invitational
Lakota Tech 63, Dupree 33
Lower Brule 52, Pine Ridge 39
Tiospaye Topa 57, Santee, Neb. 30
White River 59, Crow Creek 47
THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Ansley-Litchfield 63, Axtell 55
Arapahoe 37, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Cross County 68, Hampton 27
Fremont 63, Watertown, Tenn. 33
Gretna 72, Omaha Creighton Prep 49
Hi-Line 69, Franklin 52
Maywood-Hayes Center 70, Brady 45
Minden 55, Elm Creek 37
Nebraska Lutheran 51, Exeter/Milligan 39
North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Gothenburg 43
Omaha Concordia 63, Bennington 56
Omaha Westside 82, Omaha Benson 41
Osceola 62, Dorchester 17
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65, Heartland Lutheran 19
Tri County 61, Johnson-Brock 56, OT
Tri County Northeast 44, Winside 27
Wisner-Pilger 48, Oakland-Craig 39
THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Ansley-Litchfield 55, Axtell 49
Arapahoe 37, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Bennington 58, Omaha Concordia 36
Bloomfield 56, Randolph 27
Boyd County 37, Neligh-Oakdale 24
CWC 38, Riverside 23
Cozad 44, Cambridge 25
Exeter/Milligan 59, Nebraska Lutheran 39
Franklin 49, Hi-Line 31
Fremont 69, Nixa, Mo. 63
Gothenburg 43, North Platte St. Patrick’s 40
Gretna 34, Omaha Marian 29
Guardian Angels 82, Winnebago 33
Haxtun, Colo. 55, Leyton 30
Hay Springs 52, Creek Valley 19
Hitchcock County 38, Medicine Valley 33
Homer 53, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 47
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Summerland 22
Johnson-Brock 54, Tri County 27
Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Northeast 41
Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Brady 14
Minden 46, Elm Creek 35
Osceola 30, Dorchester 27, OT
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 52, Walthill 51
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, Heartland Lutheran 19
Treynor, Iowa 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38
Wahoo 61, Nebraska City 13
Lakota Nations Invitational
Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 57, Santee 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.