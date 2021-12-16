BASKETBALL

THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Menno 41

Castlewood 85, Arlington 56

Centerville 36, Avon 28

Custer 59, McLaughlin 44

DeSmet 68, Estelline/Hendricks 17

Ethan 72, James Valley Christian 60

Faulkton 63, Herreid/Selby Area 40

Flandreau 58, Beresford 29

Gayville-Volin 71, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40

Gregory 73, Colome 50

Ipswich 40, Langford 33

Lennox 57, Madison 55

McIntosh 57, Newell 27

Red Cloud 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 49

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Brandon Valley 43

Wessington Springs 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 50

Lakota Nations Invitational

Todd County 68, St. Francis Indian 39

Wakpala 108, Takini 12

White River 65, Rapid City Christian 52

THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 35, Leola/Frederick 26

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Redfield 25

Arlington 50, Castlewood 41

Centerville 56, Avon 43

Corsica/Stickney 49, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30

DeSmet 46, Estelline/Hendricks 17

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Lake Preston 27

Ethan 72, James Valley Christian 41

Flandreau 48, Beresford 21

Hill City 45, New Underwood 19

Hitchcock-Tulare 41, Wessington Springs 29

Lemmon 46, Bison 40

Lennox 52, Madison 46

Newell 57, McIntosh 13

Ponca, Neb. 52, Vermillion 31

Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Harrisburg 39

Lakota Nations Invitational

Lakota Tech 63, Dupree 33

Lower Brule 52, Pine Ridge 39

Tiospaye Topa 57, Santee, Neb. 30

White River 59, Crow Creek 47

THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Ansley-Litchfield 63, Axtell 55

Arapahoe 37, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Cross County 68, Hampton 27

Fremont 63, Watertown, Tenn. 33

Gretna 72, Omaha Creighton Prep 49

Hi-Line 69, Franklin 52

Maywood-Hayes Center 70, Brady 45

Minden 55, Elm Creek 37

Nebraska Lutheran 51, Exeter/Milligan 39

North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Gothenburg 43

Omaha Concordia 63, Bennington 56

Omaha Westside 82, Omaha Benson 41

Osceola 62, Dorchester 17

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65, Heartland Lutheran 19

Tri County 61, Johnson-Brock 56, OT

Tri County Northeast 44, Winside 27

Wisner-Pilger 48, Oakland-Craig 39

THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Ansley-Litchfield 55, Axtell 49

Arapahoe 37, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Bennington 58, Omaha Concordia 36

Bloomfield 56, Randolph 27

Boyd County 37, Neligh-Oakdale 24

CWC 38, Riverside 23

Cozad 44, Cambridge 25

Exeter/Milligan 59, Nebraska Lutheran 39

Franklin 49, Hi-Line 31

Fremont 69, Nixa, Mo. 63

Gothenburg 43, North Platte St. Patrick’s 40

Gretna 34, Omaha Marian 29

Guardian Angels 82, Winnebago 33

Haxtun, Colo. 55, Leyton 30

Hay Springs 52, Creek Valley 19

Hitchcock County 38, Medicine Valley 33

Homer 53, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 47

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Summerland 22

Johnson-Brock 54, Tri County 27

Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Northeast 41

Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Brady 14

Minden 46, Elm Creek 35

Osceola 30, Dorchester 27, OT

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 52, Walthill 51

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, Heartland Lutheran 19

Treynor, Iowa 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38

Wahoo 61, Nebraska City 13

Lakota Nations Invitational

Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 57, Santee 30

